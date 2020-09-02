United States Bacon Market, Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of United States Bacon Market, Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025) Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The United States bacon market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

-The bacon market in the country is majorly driven by the incresaed consumer inclination towards out of home consumption, who are actively seeking for meat-based breakfast options, including bacon, over other breakfast options, such as pancakes, due to the changing palates and willingness to try new products. Fast-food chains, such as Burger King, Carl’s Jr., and McDonalds, have introduced more bacon options in different flavor profiles to their food menus, in order to improve consumer satisfaction, thereby, boosting market sales in the country.

– Patrick Cudahy brand of The Kraft Heinz Company introduced all-natural uncured black forest thick-cut bacon, which is a new, premium addition to its line of smoked meats with a focus on the new generation of food enthusiasts. These products are natural and gluten-free with no added nitrates and no artificial ingredients.

– Companies are also investing in R&D facilities to develop products according to various preferences of consumers, such as non-GMO, gluten free, no sugar, etc., to achieve a competitive advantage in the market.

– Thus, sustainable competitive advantage through innovation is the main criteria for the growth of the market share of major players in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The United States bacon market is highly fragmented and comprises of regional and international competitors. The market is dominated by players, like Hormel Foods Corporation, Tyson Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, WH Group Limited, etc. The country also has a presence of regional players, such as Fresh Mark Inc., Sugar Creek Packing Co., John F. Martin & Sons, LLC., etc. Major players are focusing extensively on providing consumers with innovative and exotic flavors while including additional benefits in each of the products.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Preference for Bacon in Breakfast Options

A significant portion of the population in the United States consumes bacon in breakfast, paving the way for more foodservice outlets to introduce bacon-based breakfasts. The consumers have also started opting for breakfast from foodservice outlets, such as quick-service restaurants (QSRs) to eat on-the-go. This factor paves the way for the outlets to include more bacon-based breakfast options. Fast-food chains, such as Burger King, Carl’s Jr., and McDonalds, have introduced more bacon options in different flavor profiles to their food menus, in order to cater to consumers demand. Thus, the increasing demand for breakfast food involving bacon in countries, like the United States, as well as the emergence of foodservice channels offering a wide range of meat-based breakfast options, including bacon and ham, are the factors that are expected to enable the market studied to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

