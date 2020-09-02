The “United States Fintech Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of United States Fintech industry by types, applications, regions. It shows United States Fintech market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, United States Fintech market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

The US fintech market’s transactional value’s CAGR is 8.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

FinTech is transforming the US financial sector, including the way people lend, invest, opt for loans, fund start-ups, and even buy insurance. On average, one out of three digitally active consumers uses two or more financial technology services.

As of 2018, the United States accounts for 57% of the fintech market. Consumers in the country have identified the key benefits that they can avail with fintech innovation, such as convenience, security, simplicity, transparency, and personalization.