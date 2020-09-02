The “United States Fintech Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of United States Fintech industry by types, applications, regions. It shows United States Fintech market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, United States Fintech market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
Competitor Analysis:
United States Fintech market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.
Market Overview:
United States Fintech market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the United States Fintech market report provides an in-depth insight into United States Fintech industry during 2020-2024.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the US fintech industry, which includes an assessment of emerging trends by segments, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview.
Key Market Trends:
Booming Digital Payments sector
Total transaction value in the digital payment segment amounted to USD 884,506 million in 2018.
Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 8.6% by 2024.
The market’s largest segment is digital commerce with a total transaction value of USD 820,360 million in 2018.
Growing Personal Finance sector
Total transaction value in the personal finance segment amounted to USD 440,934 million in 2018.
Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 23.1% by 2024.
The market’s largest segment is Robo-Advisors with a total transaction value of USD 425,795 million in 2018.
Detailed TOC of United States Fintech Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Market
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Study Deliverables
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Analysis Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
3.1 Key Regulators Working With Fintech
3.2 Trends in the US Fintech Market
3.3 Drivers
3.4 Restraints
3.5 Opportunities
3.6 Impact of US Fintech on Banks
4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.1 US Transaction Volumes
4.1.1 Digital Payments
4.1.2 Personal Finance
4.1.3 Alternative Lending
4.1.4 Alternative Financing
4.1.5 Special InsurTech: Online Distribution
4.2 Insights on Other Segments
4.2.1 Regtech
4.2.2 Blockchain
4.2.3 Robo Advisors
4.3 Revenue Statistics
4.4 Funding Statistics
4.5 Other Key Market Data
5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Market Competition Overview
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Square Inc.
5.2.2 Avant
5.2.3 Stripe
5.2.4 Oscar Health
5.2.5 Wealthfront
5.2.6 Affirm
5.2.7 Credit Karma
5.2.8 Sofi
5.2.9 GreenSky
5.2.10 Zenefits *
6 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
7 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
8 APPENDIX
9 DISCLAIMER
