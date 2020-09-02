The “United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of United States Healthcare Information Exchange industry by types, applications, regions. It shows United States Healthcare Information Exchange market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, United States Healthcare Information Exchange market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

United States Healthcare Information Exchange market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Mckesson Corporation

Eclinical Works

Covisint Corporation

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

Infor Inc.

Optum Inc.

Medicity Inc.

Epic Corporation Inc. Market Overview:

The United States healthcare information exchange market was valued at USD 457.38 million in 2018 and is estimated to be valued at USD 775.56 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period. Factors driving the market growth include the increasing demand for electronic health records, government support via various programs and incentives, and reduction in healthcare cost and improved efficacy.