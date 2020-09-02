The “United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of United States Healthcare Information Exchange industry by types, applications, regions. It shows United States Healthcare Information Exchange market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, United States Healthcare Information Exchange market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
Competitor Analysis:
United States Healthcare Information Exchange market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.
Market Overview:
United States Healthcare Information Exchange market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the United States Healthcare Information Exchange market report provides an in-depth insight into United States Healthcare Information Exchange industry during 2020-2024.
Scope of the Report:
The United States healthcare information exchange market has been segmented on the basis of the implementation model, setup type, application, exchange type, and component. Market segments have been further sub-divided into respective sub-segments. For instance, the implementation model segment has been divided into centralized/consolidated models, decentralized/federated models, and hybrid models.
Key Market Trends:
The Decentralized/Federated Model is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
The decentralized/federated model segment holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its share during the forecast period. In a federated HIE, there is no master database. In this model, each healthcare provider is responsible for maintaining the records of their individual patients. In this model, the main function of HIE is to facilitate the providers in exchanging patient records among themselves, when the need arises. The salient distinction of a federated model is that there is no central database from which a previously compiled, the comprehensive medical record is stored and can be downloaded. The advantages, such as low conflicts related to data ownership and compartmentalization of data, which makes it less vulnerable to data thefts, along with lower implementation costs when compared to other models, are leading to its high adoption rates.
Reasons to Buy United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market Report:
- Analysis of United States Healthcare Information Exchange market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
- Historical data and forecast of United States Healthcare Information Exchange industry
- United States Healthcare Information Exchange market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates
- To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates
- Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position
- Includes United States Healthcare Information Exchange market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.
United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market Report Covers the Following Questions:
- What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?
- What is the and regional outlook for United States Healthcare Information Exchange market?
- Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?
- What is the status of United States Healthcare Information Exchange status worldwide?
- What are the United States Healthcare Information Exchange market challenges to market growth?
- What are the types and applications of United States Healthcare Information Exchange?
- What is the market share of each type and application?
Detailed TOC of United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electronic Health Records Resulting in the Expansion of the Market
4.2.2 Government Support via Various Programs and Incentives
4.2.3 Reduction in Healthcare Cost and Improved Efficacy
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Huge Initial Infrastructural Investment
4.3.2 Slow Return on Investment
4.3.3 Data Privacy and Security Concerns
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Implementation Model
5.1.1 Centralized/Consolidated Models
5.1.2 Decentralized/Federated Models
5.1.3 Hybrid Model
5.2 Setup Type
5.2.1 Private
5.2.2 Public
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Internal Interfacing
5.3.2 Secure Messaging
5.3.3 Workflow Management
5.3.4 Web Portal Development
5.3.5 Patient Safety
5.4 Exchange Type
5.4.1 Direct Exchange
5.4.2 Query-based Exchange
5.4.3 Consumer-mediated Exchange
5.5 Component
5.5.1 Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)
5.5.2 Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)
5.5.3 Record Locator Service (RLS)
5.5.4 Clinical Data Repository
5.5.5 Other Components
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cerner Corporation
6.1.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
6.1.3 Mckesson Corporation
6.1.4 Eclinical Works
6.1.5 Covisint Corporation
6.1.6 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC
6.1.7 Infor Inc.
6.1.8 Optum Inc.
6.1.9 Medicity Inc.
6.1.10 Epic Corporation Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
