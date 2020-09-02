The “United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of United States In-Vitro Diagnostics industry by types, applications, regions. It shows United States In-Vitro Diagnostics market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, United States In-Vitro Diagnostics market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

United States In-Vitro Diagnostics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

United States In-Vitro Diagnostics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the United States In-Vitro Diagnostics market report provides an in-depth insight into United States In-Vitro Diagnostics industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , in vitro diagnostics are the medical devices and consumables utilized to perform in vitro tests on various biological samples. They are basically used for the diagnosis of various medical conditions. These in vitro diagnostics products can be instruments, reagents, or any system used for the diagnosis of diseases.

Key Market Trends:

Cancer/Oncology is the Segment by Application that is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

Oncology is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, due to the rising number of cancer cases in the United States. There is also an increasing demand for self-care devices and POC diagnostics in the United States for the treatment of chronic diseases that is expected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The infectious disease segment also holds the largest market share, due to a high prevalence of pneumonia, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS. Thus, with the increasing cases of infectious diseases, it is expected to contribute to the growth of the US in vitro diagnostics market.

Hospitals is the Largest Segment by End User that is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period

Hospitals hold the largest market share, in terms of revenue, owing to the large volume of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals and the rising volumes of Class II and Class III IVD medical devices that are being readily used for diagnostic testing. The healthcare professionals present in hospitals mostly utilize in vitro diagnostics for disease detection and to get the best results for each patient.

United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for United States In-Vitro Diagnostics market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of United States In-Vitro Diagnostics status worldwide?

What are the United States In-Vitro Diagnostics market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of United States In-Vitro Diagnostics?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Use of Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Spurring the IVD Market

4.2.3 Increasing Government Healthcare Expenditure and Consumer’s Healthcare Spending

4.2.4 Advanced Technologies Fueling the IVD Market

4.2.5 Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3.3 Need For High Complexity Testing Centers

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technique

5.1.1 Immunochemistry

5.1.2 POC Diagnostics

5.1.3 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.4 Hematology

5.1.5 Tissue Diagnostics

5.1.6 Microbiology

5.1.7 Glucose Monitoring

5.1.8 Other Techniques

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Reagents

5.2.3 Data Management Systems

5.3 By Usability

5.3.1 Disposable IVD

5.3.2 Reusable IVD

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Infectious Diseases

5.4.2 Diabetes

5.4.3 Cancer/Oncology

5.4.4 Cardiology

5.4.5 Autoimmune Diseases

5.4.6 Nephrology

5.4.7 Drug Testing

5.4.8 HIV/AIDS

5.4.9 Other Applications

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Laboratories

5.5.2 Hospitals

5.5.3 Academia

5.5.4 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.3 Becton Dickinson & Company

6.1.4 Danaher Corporation

6.1.5 bioMerieux SA

6.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.8 Qiagen

6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare GmBH

6.1.10 Sysmex Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

