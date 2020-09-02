The “United States LED Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of United States LED industry by types, applications, regions. It shows United States LED market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, United States LED market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

United States LED market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Acuity Brands Inc.

Cree Inc.

GE Lighting (General Electric Co.)

Eaton Corporation

Hubbell Incorporated

Feit Electric Company Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG

Philips Lighting

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Bridgelux Inc. Market Overview:

The US LED market was valued at USD 8.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Residential LEDs, especially ENERGY STAR rated products, use at least 75% less energy, and last 25 times longer, than incandescent lighting. Widespread use of LED light also has the most significant potential impact on energy savings in the United States.

The high efficiency and directional nature of LEDs make them perfect for multiple industrial uses. LED lights are increasingly being incorporated in parking garage lightway, walkway, street lights, modular lighting, and task lighting among other things.

The LED lighting penetration in terms of cumulative installations is significantly lower compared to its market share of unit shipments. There are two primary reasons for this phenomenon. Firstly, the total number of lighting products installed, i.e. the U.S. inventory of lighting, is significantly larger than the total number shipped each year, since the lifetime of lighting products in several applications exceeds one year.