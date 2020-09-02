The “United States LED Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of United States LED industry by types, applications, regions. It shows United States LED market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, United States LED market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244377
Competitor Analysis:
United States LED market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.
Market Overview:
United States LED market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the United States LED market report provides an in-depth insight into United States LED industry during 2020-2024.
Scope of the Report:
The United States LED market is segmented into two categories, indoor and outdoor, based on the type of use. The indoor segment is further subdivided into the residential, commercial, and industrial sector. Based on category type, the market is further segmented into general purpose, integrated fixture/luminaire, linear, and reflector.
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244377
Key Market Trends:
General Purpose Lighting to Hold Major Share
The alternatives to incandescent light bulbs, which are energy efficient, have been available for a long time. Since the past few years, market conditions have been favoring and LED bulbs are poised for widespread consumer adoption.
Moreover, price decrease, energy savings, and an independent certification for rigorous performance standards are bolstering customer satisfaction. Traditional incandescent light bulbs comprising of 100-40W bulbs have catered to the basic lighting needs in the country for more than a century. However, 90% of the energy used is wasted as heat and only 10% is used to deliver light.
The adoption of LED bulbs has been majorly augmented by the Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) of 2007 general service lamp standards. The maximum wattage standards, which began to take effect from 2012, requires a 25% efficiency increase for all general service lamps.
Reasons to Buy United States LED Market Report:
- Analysis of United States LED market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
- Historical data and forecast of United States LED industry
- United States LED market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates
- To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates
- Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position
- Includes United States LED market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.
Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244377
United States LED Market Report Covers the Following Questions:
- What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?
- What is the and regional outlook for United States LED market?
- Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?
- What is the status of United States LED status worldwide?
- What are the United States LED market challenges to market growth?
- What are the United States LED market challenges to market growth?
- What are the types and applications of United States LED?
- What is the market share of each type and application?
Detailed TOC of United States LED Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PESTLE Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Use
5.1.1 Indoor
5.1.1.1 Residential
5.1.1.2 Commercial
5.1.1.3 Industrial
5.1.2 Outdoor
5.2 By Category Type
5.2.1 General Purpose
5.2.2 Integrated Fixture/Luminaire
5.2.3 Linear
5.2.4 Reflector
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Acuity Brands Inc.
6.2.2 Cree Inc.
6.2.3 GE Lighting (General Electric Co.)
6.2.4 Eaton Corporation
6.2.5 Hubbell Incorporated
6.2.6 Feit Electric Company Inc.
6.2.7 OSRAM Licht AG
6.2.8 Philips Lighting
6.2.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
6.2.10 Bridgelux Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Female Bio-Cellulose Facial Mask Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Air Handling Units Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Soluble Cocoa Fiber Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Smart Ventilation Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Dispersing Agent Market Size by Future Demand Status, Global Industry Revenue of Top Key Players, Industry Share and Manufacturing Cost | COVID-19 Impact Forecast by 2020-2026
Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market Size Expansion by Prominent Players, Industry Share, Global Industry Trends, and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | Report Includes COVID-19 Impact on Industry
Foldable Solar Charger Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025
Hi-Fi Earphone Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026