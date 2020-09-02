The “United States Vertical Farming Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of United States Vertical Farming industry by types, applications, regions. It shows United States Vertical Farming market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, United States Vertical Farming market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

United States Vertical Farming market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents a wide-range analysis of the market for vertical farming across the United States. The market has been segmented based on the growing mechanism, structure type, and crop type. The estimations and market sizing offer margins of the bulk buyers and the retailers buying from vertical farms for further sales. The corporations operate in B2C format. These do not include raw material supplying companies.

Key Market Trends:

The Fastest-growing Segment by Growth Mechanism – Hydroponics

The United States is one of the largest markets for hydroponic systems in North America, given the rising popularity of greenhouse horticulture and agriculture in the country. The future growth of the hydroponics market in the country mainly depends upon the development of production systems that are competitive in cost with open field agriculture. Cultivating crops using hydroponics is also seen as a resort during extreme weather conditions. For instance, in the past, grocery stores have turned toward hydroponic farmers to meet their demand during harsh weather conditions. In addition to adverse climatic conditions, the increasing demand for organic produce is expected to boost the segment’s growth. Increased demand for greenhouse tomatoes and the legalization of medicinal plants, like marijuana, are expected to further help the market in registering rapid growth in the country. Rooftop hydroponic gardens in urban setups are also helping the market grow further.

Fruits & Vegetables Segment – Largest by Crop Type

The fruit and vegetable segment in the US vertical farming market held a share of 47% of the overall market in 2018 and the segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Tomato is one of the primary crops that is grown through vertical farming systems in the country. Hydroponic techniques have proven to be commercially successful for propagation, seed germination, and the production of tomato. Producers in the country have recognized this as an opportunity; thereby, increasing the production of fruits and vegetables through vertical farming. In addition to vegetables, the year-round availability of strawberries is being made possible through integrated agricultural production systems. In order to keep up with the market demand, many farmers in the country have started growing strawberries through hydroponics. Based on the aforementioned factors, vertical farming is expected to play a key role in the production of fruits and vegetables in the country.

What are the United States Vertical Farming market challenges to market growth?

