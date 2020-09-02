The “Urology Devices Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Urology Devices industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Urology Devices market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Urology Devices market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Urology Devices market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Urology Devices market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Urology Devices market report provides an in-depth insight into Urology Devices industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report estimates the global urology devices market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied). It includes a detailed analysis of urological devices, consumables, and accessories, along with the areas in which they are being used and their end users.

Urological conditions include kidney stone disease (urolithiasis), incontinence in men and women, benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH, noncancerous swelling of prostate occurring in men with increasing age, prostate cancer, and erectile dysfunction in men, etc.

Key Market Trends:

Kidney Disease is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Disease Segment

In the disease segment of the urology devices market, kidney disease is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period.

The various kidney diseases include renal cyst, cystic kidney diseases, chronic kidney disease, hemolytic-uremic syndrome, and lupus nephrite, among others. Most of the kidney diseases lead to kidney failure, which requires early diagnosis for prompt treatment.

According to the statistics by the National Kidney Foundation, in 2015, it was estimated that chronic kidney diseases affected approximately 10% of the world’s population. However, most of this population remain undiagnosed in the early stages, eventually leading to death, worldwide. According to the Global Burden of Disease study, in 2010, chronic kidney disease ranked 18th as the cause for the total number of deaths, worldwide.

An increase in awareness, along with support from the government through reimbursement, and innovation in products, in order to develop low-cost and effective treatment, are some elements that are expected to drive the market, over the forecast period. The highest growth rate is seen in the Asia-Pacific countries that are contributed by India and China, due to the increasing patient pool, availability of local low-cost products, and rapid adoption of urology devices.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for urology devices and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is among the most untapped segments in the urology market, with several US-based companies working on upgrading their devices in this segment, either by collaboration or acquisition. Recently, in 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired NxThera and its RezÅ«m benign prostatic hyperplasia device. Additionally, several ventures partners, as well as other investors have funded significantly for minimally invasive devices for the treatment of urology diseases. For instance, Zenflow received USD 31.4 million funding, while UroCure, a medical device startup raised USD 2.5 million for urethral slings, in 2018. The technology was acquired by Endo International’s subsidiary, American Medical Systems Holdings.

Thus, over the forecast period, technological advancements, a high percentage of urology cases in hospitals, and increasing funding are expected to be the major drivers for the growth of the urology devices market.

Urology Devices Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Urology Devices market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Urology Devices status worldwide?

What are the Urology Devices market challenges to market growth?

What are the Urology Devices market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Urology Devices?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Urology Devices Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Incidence of Urologic Conditions

4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies for Validation of Medical Devices

4.3.2 High Cost of Urology Devices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.1.1 Dialysis Devices

5.1.1.2 Endoscopes and Endovision Systems

5.1.1.3 Lasers and Lithotripsy Devices

5.1.1.4 Robotic Systems

5.1.1.5 Peripheral Instruments

5.1.1.6 Urodynamic Systems

5.1.2 By Consumables and Accessories

5.1.2.1 Dialysis Consumables

5.1.2.2 Guidewires

5.1.2.3 Surgical Dissectors, Forceps, and Needle Holders

5.1.2.4 Retrieval Devices and Extractors

5.1.2.5 Catheters

5.1.2.6 Stents

5.1.2.7 Biopsy Devices

5.1.2.8 Tubes and Distal Attachments

5.1.2.9 Dilator Sets and Urethral Access Sheaths

5.1.2.10 Drainage Bags

5.1.2.11 Other Consumables and Accessories

5.2 By Disease

5.2.1 Kidney Diseases

5.2.2 Urological Cancer and BPH

5.2.3 Pelvic Organ Prolapse

5.2.4 Other Diseases

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.2 Dialysis Centers

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.3 C. R. Bard Inc.

6.1.4 Cook Medical Incorporated

6.1.5 Dornier MedTech GmbH

6.1.6 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

6.1.7 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

6.1.8 Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

6.1.9 Medtronic PLC

6.1.10 Olympus Corporation

6.1.11 Richard Wolf GmbH

6.1.12 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

6.1.13 Stryker Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

