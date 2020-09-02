The “UV LED Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of UV LED industry by types, applications, regions. It shows UV LED market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, UV LED market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

UV LED market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

UV LED market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the UV LED market report provides an in-depth insight into UV LED industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Ultraviolet (UV) LED lights emit a light that is nearly invisible to the naked eye, but has many practical applications. UV LED lights can be used to authenticate documents like driver’s licenses, passports, credit cards, and currency, all of which include watermarks that are visible under UV light.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Investments in Healthcare and Scientific Applications

A UV-B LED is usually used in applications, such as medical phototherapy. This technology is highly effective and efficient in offering vitamin D3 to the human skin, as compared to sunlight.

UV LEDs are used in medical equipment used for phototherapy, DNA analysis, drug discovery, and vitamin analysis. The global healthcare industry is progressing at a rapid pace and will expand indefinitely during the forecast period. The increasing investments in healthcare and scientific applications in the Americas have been driving the revenues for all related markets, including the UV LED technology market

Vitamin D is one of the most important nutrients for human health, and moreover, people having malabsorption disorders are highly reliant on vitamin D3. The UV-B LED was found to be more than 2.4 times efficient in an experiment with Rayvio’s 293nm LED than sunlight in 1/60th the time.

North America is Expected to have Highest Market Share

In the United States, UV lights have been using in the industry, military, and customer products over a long period. The principal application is based on the technology of UV used, i.e., whether it lies in the A, B, or C wavelength of the electromagnetic spectrum.

UVA lamps have been traditionally used in the printing, photolithography, and curing through UV lamps that worked with arc-discharge mercury or amalgam lamps. One of the primary concerns with such lamps is the use of mercury that is regarded as toxic and non-environment-friendly technology. These shortcomings have resulted in the use of UV LED in the market and has been a common trend in every region. The major use of UVA has been in the energy-curable printing.

Drinking water contaminants pose harm to public health. Some can cause immediate illness. There have been incidents, such as the 16 million cases of acute gastroenteritis occurring each year at US community water systems. In the United States, as per the National trends in drinking water quality violations research, Feb 2018 findings, health-based drinking water quality violations are widespread, with 9 million to 45 million people affected during each of the past 34 years. The results were published in US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health Search database and are a good indicator of demand in the future.

CFR – Code of Federal Regulations Title 21, mentions the regulatory obligations of the product to be followed by the UV LED manufacturers and has pushed for further improvements. Stricter regulations and the scarcity of raw materials are generally considered to be drivers of innovation, and the same has been observed in the market for products that are directly used by customers.

Reasons to Buy UV LED Market Report:

Analysis of UV LED market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of UV LED industry

UV LED market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes UV LED market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

UV LED Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for UV LED market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of UV LED status worldwide?

What are the UV LED market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of UV LED?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of UV LED Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of UV Curing

4.3.2 Benefits of UV LED Technology

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Thermal Challenges

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 UV-A

5.1.2 UV-B

5.1.3 UV-C

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Optical Sensors and Instrumentation

5.2.2 Counterfeit Detection

5.2.3 Sterilization

5.2.4 UV Curing

5.2.5 Medical Light Therapy

5.2.6 Other Applications (Photocatalytic purification, Tanning)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 South Korea

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Chile

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Lumileds Holding B.V.

6.1.2 LG Innotek Co. LTD.

6.1.3 Nordson Corporation

6.1.4 Honle UV America Inc.

6.1.5 Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd.

6.1.6 Nichia Corporation

6.1.7 Semileds Corporation

6.1.8 Aquionics Inc. (A Halma Company)

6.1.9 Crystal IS Inc.

6.1.10 Heraeus Holding GmbH

6.1.11 Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

