Vegetable Parchment Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Vegetable Parchment

Global “Vegetable Parchment Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Vegetable Parchment in these regions. This report also studies the global Vegetable Parchment market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Vegetable Parchment:

  • Vegetable parchment (paper) is made by passing a waterleaf (an unsized paper like blotters) made of pulp fibers into sulfuric acid. The sulfuric acid hydrolyses and solubilises the main natural organic polymer, cellulose, present in the pulp wood fibers. The paper web is then washed in water, which stops the hydrolysis of the cellulose and causes a kind of cellulose coating to form on the waterleaf. The final paper is dried. This coating is a natural non-porous cement that gives to the vegetable parchment paper its resistance to grease and its semi-translucency. Vegetable parchment is used in textile, food packaging, baking, technical laminates etc.

    Vegetable Parchment Market Manufactures:

  • Ahlstrom
  • Corex Group
  • Pudumjee Group
  • BRANOpac
  • Taian Baichuan Paper
  • Tanco
  • Dispapali
  • Scan Holdings
  • McNairn Packaging
  • AMOL Group
  • Tianming Paper
  • The Foodwrap Co
  • Morvel Poly Films

    Vegetable Parchment Market Types:

  • Plain Vegetable Parchment
  • Siliconized Genuine Vegetable Parchment

    Vegetable Parchment Market Applications:

  • Packing
  • Printed Matter
  • Textile
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • On the basis of type, the vegetable parchment market is segmented into plain vegetable parchment and siliconized genuine vegetable parchment. The siliconized genuine vegetable parchment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2015.
  • End-users, included in this market are packing, printed matter, textile, other industry. The packing application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2015.
  • Based on regions, the global vegetable parchment market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, India, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is expected to account for the largest share and Asia is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.
  • The worldwide market for Vegetable Parchment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 790 million USD in 2024, from 650 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vegetable Parchment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Vegetable Parchment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vegetable Parchment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vegetable Parchment in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Vegetable Parchment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Vegetable Parchment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Vegetable Parchment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vegetable Parchment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Vegetable Parchment Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Vegetable Parchment Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Vegetable Parchment Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Vegetable Parchment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Vegetable Parchment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Vegetable Parchment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Vegetable Parchment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Vegetable Parchment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Vegetable Parchment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

