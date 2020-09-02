Vegetable Parchment Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “Vegetable Parchment Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Vegetable Parchment in these regions. This report also studies the global Vegetable Parchment market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Vegetable Parchment:

Vegetable parchment (paper) is made by passing a waterleaf (an unsized paper like blotters) made of pulp fibers into sulfuric acid. The sulfuric acid hydrolyses and solubilises the main natural organic polymer, cellulose, present in the pulp wood fibers. The paper web is then washed in water, which stops the hydrolysis of the cellulose and causes a kind of cellulose coating to form on the waterleaf. The final paper is dried. This coating is a natural non-porous cement that gives to the vegetable parchment paper its resistance to grease and its semi-translucency. Vegetable parchment is used in textile, food packaging, baking, technical laminates etc.

On the basis of type, the vegetable parchment market is segmented into plain vegetable parchment and siliconized genuine vegetable parchment. The siliconized genuine vegetable parchment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2015.

End-users, included in this market are packing, printed matter, textile, other industry. The packing application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2015.

Based on regions, the global vegetable parchment market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, India, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is expected to account for the largest share and Asia is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Vegetable Parchment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 790 million USD in 2024, from 650 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.