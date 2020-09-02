The “Vietnam Retail Sector Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Vietnam Retail Sector industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Vietnam Retail Sector market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Vietnam Retail Sector market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244340

Competitor Analysis:

Vietnam Retail Sector market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Vietnam Retail Sector market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Vietnam Retail Sector market report provides an in-depth insight into Vietnam Retail Sector industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the Vietnamese retail industry includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244340

Key Market Trends:

Growth of Convenience Stores Market

In 2018, nearly 74.7% of the total market share went to retailing of products bought for use. Other sectors took up a share of the retail market, including accommodation, catering, and travel services.

The growth of modern trade (fast-moving consumer goods) has been greater than traditional retail, owing to broad factors, such as the growing economy, increasing urbanization, a younger population, and rising incomes.

Nearly 40% of the population of Vietnam is under 25 years of age, and their average income per capita has been growing at a rate of around 30% every couple of years.

This age bracket of consumers shows increasing confidence in spending patterns. In 2017, over 63% of Vietnam chose to use spare cash for savings, which was down from 76% in 2016. More consumers are spending on clothing, consumer electronics, vacations, and urban out-of-home entertainment.

The growing middle and affluent classes and the younger population value convenience and comfort. There is growth in the convenience store market, due to the expansion of companies, such as Circle K, which is expanding across Hanoi, and already has a strong foothold in Ho Chi Minh City.

The increasing presence of local players, such as Vinmart+, which has nearly 900 stores all over the country, and the recently introduced Bach Hoa Xanh by Mobile World, which plans to have about 1000 stores in Ho Chi Minh city, are helping expand the retail market of Vietnam.

The Food Retail Industry in Vietnam is Dominated by Traditional Retailers

Revenue in the food and beverage sector is expected to grow annually by 3.0% (2019-2024).

The food retail industry in Vietnam is dominated by traditional retailers. As of 2018, the traditional retailers accounted for 94% of the retail grocery sales, and the remaining 6% sales contributed to modern retail sales.

According to industry experts, modern retail sales are expected to reach 18% of the total food retail sales by 2024.

The highly-dominated food landscape of the country, with wet markets and small businesses, is witnessing tremendous growth in the concept of the modern retail trade, with a growing number of convenience stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets.

Traditional retailers, with lower rental and operational costs, have flexibility with packaging sizes and competitive prices. These traditional stores are ideal for purchasing small quantities at higher frequencies, so that fresh produce can be obtained.

With more than half of the young population, the consumption of food and beverages in the country is witnessing huge growth. Also, as of 2016, the annual growth of the country’s population was 1.1%, which indicated an increase in customers, as food is an essential item.

According to GSO, the sales of food and foodstuffs increased by 11.1%, in 2017.

Reasons to Buy Vietnam Retail Sector Market Report:

Analysis of Vietnam Retail Sector market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Vietnam Retail Sector industry

Vietnam Retail Sector market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Vietnam Retail Sector market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244340

Vietnam Retail Sector Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Vietnam Retail Sector market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Vietnam Retail Sector status worldwide?

What are the Vietnam Retail Sector market challenges to market growth?

What are the Vietnam Retail Sector market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Vietnam Retail Sector?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Vietnam Retail Sector Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2 SCOPE OF STUDY

3 MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Customer Behavior Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 BY PRODUCT CATEGORY

6.1.1 Food and Beverage and Tobacco Products

6.1.2 Personal Care and Household

6.1.3 Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories

6.1.4 Furniture, Toys, and Hobby

6.1.5 Industrial and Automotive

6.1.6 Electronic and Household Appliances

6.1.7 Pharmaceuticals, Luxury Goods, and Other Products

7 INSIGHTS ON DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS IN RETAIL TRADE

7.1 Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores

7.2 Specialty Stores

7.3 Department Stores

7.4 E- commerce

7.5 Other Distribution Channels

8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Saigon Co.op.

8.2 Central Group

8.3 AEON

8.4 Vin Group

8.5 Lotte Mart

8.6 E-Mart

8.7 Auchan

8.8 Shop & Co.

8.9 Parkson

8.10 Big C

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS OF THE VIETNAM RETAIL SECTOR

10 FUTURE OF THE VIETNAM RETAIL SECTOR

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Non-Ferrous Metals Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Steel Billet Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Liquid Crystal on Silicon Projector Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Mineral-Based Tile Backer Board Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Chloroquine Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Welding Controllers Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3D-Enabled Smartphones Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

Digital Copiers Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026