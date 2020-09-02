The “Vital Sign Monitoring Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Vital Sign Monitoring industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Vital Sign Monitoring market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Vital Sign Monitoring market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Vital Sign Monitoring market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Vital Sign Monitoring market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Vital Sign Monitoring market report provides an in-depth insight into Vital Sign Monitoring industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The global vital sign monitoring market comprises all devices and monitoring services used in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings for measuring the four vital signs of the human body, i.e., body temperature, heart rate or pulse rate, respiratory rate, and blood pressure.

Key Market Trends:

Hospitals and Clinics are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share among End Users

Under the end user segmentation of the market, hospitals and clinics are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period.

Vital sign monitors have been common in hospitals and clinics for more than 40 years. These play an important role in indicating a patient’s clinical conditions. Monitoring blood pressure, pulse rate, and respiration rate is a crucial aspect of patient care in hospitals. Earlier, in hospitals, nursing assistants or technicians were responsible for collecting patients’ vital signs on a scheduled basis at a periodic interval of time, which used to have errors.

According to a research conducted by the medical device manufacturer, Welch Allyn, around 10,000 transcription errors occur every year when information is miscopied or entered in the wrong chart, at a typical 200-bed hospital. The vital sign monitors minimize the chances of errors, which results in safer patient care. As patients, as well as providers, are able to adopt vital sign monitors for the ease of monitoring, hospitals are generating more demand for the same. This is resulting in a higher share of hospitals in the end user segment.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for vital sign monitoring, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the well-established healthcare industry and better reimbursement facilities in the region. The United States holds majority of the market in the North American region, due to the higher adoption of digital healthcare in the country and rising investments done by companies in the region.

Vital Sign Monitoring Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Vital Sign Monitoring market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Vital Sign Monitoring status worldwide?

What are the Vital Sign Monitoring market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Vital Sign Monitoring?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Vital Sign Monitoring Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Study Assumptions

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Increasing Application in Emergency Medicine and Ambulatory Care

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Advanced Algorithm-based Monitoring Equipment

4.2.4 Increasing Demand for Home Care Monitoring Equipment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 User Readiness and Unresponsiveness of Some Monitoring Devices

4.3.2 Competitive Pricing Pressure and Presence of Counterfeit Products

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Parameter

5.1.1 Body Temperature

5.1.1.1 Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices

5.1.1.2 Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices

5.1.1.3 Other Body Temperature Monitoring Devices

5.1.2 Blood Pressure

5.1.2.1 Manual BP Monitors

5.1.2.2 Digital BP Monitors

5.1.3 Pulse Rate

5.1.3.1 Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

5.1.3.2 Hand-held Pulse Oximeters

5.1.3.3 Other Pulse Rate Monitoring Devices

5.1.4 Respiratory Rate

5.1.4.1 Capnographs

5.1.4.2 Other Respiratory Rate Monitoring Devices

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.2.3 Home Care Settings

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 A&D Medical

6.1.2 Hill-Rom holdings Inc.

6.1.3 Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 Contec Medical Systems

6.1.7 Mindray Medical International Limited

6.1.8 GE Healthcare

6.1.9 OSI Systems Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)

6.1.10 Masimo

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

