VTOL Aircraft Market Share, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2020

Market Overview

The VTOL Aircraft market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global VTOL Aircraft market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

VTOL Aircraft market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, VTOL Aircraft market has been segmented into

Electric VTOL Vehicle

Hybrid-electric VTOL Vehicle

By Application, VTOL Aircraft has been segmented into:

Individual

Commercial

The major players covered in VTOL Aircraft are:

Vertical Aerospace

Airbus

Boeing

Lilium

Ehang

Joby Aviation

Kitty Hawk

China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia)

Volocopter

AeroMobil

WatFly

Moog

Aston Martin

Bell Textron

Opener

Among other players domestic and global, VTOL Aircraft market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-VTOL-Aircraft_p490513.html

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global VTOL Aircraft market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level VTOL Aircraft markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global VTOL Aircraft market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the VTOL Aircraft market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and VTOL Aircraft Market Share Analysis

VTOL Aircraft competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, VTOL Aircraft sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the VTOL Aircraft sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe VTOL Aircraft product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of VTOL Aircraft, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of VTOL Aircraft in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the VTOL Aircraft competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the VTOL Aircraft breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, VTOL Aircraft market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe VTOL Aircraft sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 VTOL Aircraft Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global VTOL Aircraft Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Electric VTOL Vehicle

1.2.3 Hybrid-electric VTOL Vehicle

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global VTOL Aircraft Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Individual

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Overview of Global VTOL Aircraft Market

1.4.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Vertical Aerospace

2.1.1 Vertical Aerospace Details

2.1.2 Vertical Aerospace Major Business

2.1.3 Vertical Aerospace SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Vertical Aerospace Product and Services

2.1.5 Vertical Aerospace VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Airbus

2.2.1 Airbus Details

2.2.2 Airbus Major Business

2.2.3 Airbus SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Airbus Product and Services

2.2.5 Airbus VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Boeing

2.3.1 Boeing Details

2.3.2 Boeing Major Business

2.3.3 Boeing SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Boeing Product and Services

2.3.5 Boeing VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Lilium

2.4.1 Lilium Details

2.4.2 Lilium Major Business

2.4.3 Lilium SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Lilium Product and Services

2.4.5 Lilium VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Ehang

2.5.1 Ehang Details

2.5.2 Ehang Major Business

2.5.3 Ehang SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Ehang Product and Services

2.5.5 Ehang VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Joby Aviation

2.6.1 Joby Aviation Details

2.6.2 Joby Aviation Major Business

2.6.3 Joby Aviation Product and Services

2.6.4 Joby Aviation VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Kitty Hawk

2.7.1 Kitty Hawk Details

2.7.2 Kitty Hawk Major Business

2.7.3 Kitty Hawk Product and Services

2.7.4 Kitty Hawk VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia)

2.8.1 China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia) Details

2.8.2 China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia) Major Business

2.8.3 China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia) Product and Services

2.8.4 China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia) VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Volocopter

2.9.1 Volocopter Details

2.9.2 Volocopter Major Business

2.9.3 Volocopter Product and Services

2.9.4 Volocopter VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 AeroMobil

2.10.1 AeroMobil Details

2.10.2 AeroMobil Major Business

2.10.3 AeroMobil Product and Services

2.10.4 AeroMobil VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 WatFly

2.11.1 WatFly Details

2.11.2 WatFly Major Business

2.11.3 WatFly Product and Services

2.11.4 WatFly VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Moog

2.12.1 Moog Details

2.12.2 Moog Major Business

2.12.3 Moog Product and Services

2.12.4 Moog VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Aston Martin

2.13.1 Aston Martin Details

2.13.2 Aston Martin Major Business

2.13.3 Aston Martin Product and Services

2.13.4 Aston Martin VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Bell Textron

2.14.1 Bell Textron Details

2.14.2 Bell Textron Major Business

2.14.3 Bell Textron Product and Services

2.14.4 Bell Textron VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Opener

2.15.1 Opener Details

2.15.2 Opener Major Business

2.15.3 Opener Product and Services

2.15.4 Opener VTOL Aircraft Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global VTOL Aircraft Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 VTOL Aircraft Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 VTOL Aircraft Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global VTOL Aircraft Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America VTOL Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America VTOL Aircraft Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America VTOL Aircraft Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe VTOL Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe VTOL Aircraft Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe VTOL Aircraft Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific VTOL Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific VTOL Aircraft Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific VTOL Aircraft Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America VTOL Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America VTOL Aircraft Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America VTOL Aircraft Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa VTOL Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa VTOL Aircraft Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa VTOL Aircraft Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa VTOL Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global VTOL Aircraft Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global VTOL Aircraft Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global VTOL Aircraft Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global VTOL Aircraft Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global VTOL Aircraft Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 VTOL Aircraft Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America VTOL Aircraft Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe VTOL Aircraft Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific VTOL Aircraft Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America VTOL Aircraft Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa VTOL Aircraft Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 VTOL Aircraft Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global VTOL Aircraft Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 VTOL Aircraft Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global VTOL Aircraft Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG