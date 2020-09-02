The “Wall Covering Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Wall Covering industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Wall Covering market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Wall Covering market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Wall Covering market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Wall Covering market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Wall Covering market report provides an in-depth insight into Wall Covering industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Wall coverings protect the wall surface from accidental marks or scratches, besides imparting an air of quality and grandeur to uncovered walls. They further help in neutralizing interior and customizing it with the help of various colors and patterns. Also, these coverings are cost effective. The two common areas of applications of wall coverings include residential and commercial. Residential wall coverings are mainly used in homes and in small businesses to add attractiveness to rooms and to express individual style.

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector is expected to register a Significant Growth

The increasing demand for premium real estate is one of the vital trends impacting the market studied. Real estate companies are focusing on value addition, by offering sophisticated designs and luxurious interiors, to lure consumers.

The demand in residential wall coverings is mainly driven by household customization. Moreover, with increasing residential construction and growth of spending power of people, in regions like Asia-Pacific, the market studied is expected to register growth. Additionally, the decrease in average household size, owing to an increasing number of individuals living alone, is driving the demand for real estate, thereby influencing the demand for wall coverings.

Moreover, the advancements in wall covers have led to the introduction of eco-friendly interior products for residences. The 3D wall panels and 3D wall tiles have become prominent in the market, in recent times.

Geographic Trends

Latin America has a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to flowing investments in the construction sector. Brazil has the highest market share in this region followed by Mexico. Growth opportunities through 2016 will be sparked by a recovery in both non-residential and residential building markets and strengthening prospects in renovation and repair markets.

Adoption of wall covering products in the region is buoyed by the increasing construction sector in countries like Brazil and Mexico along with the greatest gains in residential markets. For instance, China Communication and Construction also signed a USD 700 million deal for the construction of a terminal at the Port of Sao Luis, while a USD 300 million loan deal was reached between the Exim Bank of China and Banco do Brasil.

Imports of wall covering products have been steadily declining for a decade, reflecting the weakening market environment for wallpaper. However, changing consumer preferences and improving economies are expected to offer opportunities for growth in the region.

Detailed TOC of Wall Covering Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number Of Residential Buildings

4.3.2 Availability Of Styled Products

4.3.3 Increase In Do-it-yourself (Diy) Trends

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Competition From Paints

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Wall Panel

5.1.2 Wall Paper

5.1.3 Tile

5.1.4 Metal Wall Covering

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Residential

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Specialty Store

5.3.2 Home Center

5.3.3 Building Material Dealer

5.3.4 Furniture Store

5.3.5 Mass Merchandizer

5.3.6 E-commerce

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Adfors (Saint Gobain)

6.1.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

6.1.3 Asian Paints Limited (APL)

6.1.4 A.S. Création Group

6.1.5 Walker Greenbank PLC

6.1.6 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

6.1.7 Grandeco Wallfashion Group

6.1.8 Brewster Home Fashion

6.1.9 J. Josephson Inc.

6.1.10 Benjamin Moore & Co.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

