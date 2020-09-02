Wireless In-flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Global Analytical Overview, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Wireless In-flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market The report depicts and highlights the overall market dynamics such as critical to business market trends, region wise growth, competitor benchmarking, and other important factors which would affect the Wireless In-flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market in the near future.

The report depicts and highlights the overall market dynamics such as critical to business market trends, region wise growth, competitor benchmarking, and other important factors which would affect the Wireless In-flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market in the near future. The extensive list of tables and figures focus on market size, estimates, annual growth rates in terms of CAGR, volume and value information, market share and ranking analysis, and Porters and PESTEL analysis. The regional analysis provides detailed insights about how the market is trending in different major countries across the globe and Europe. The competitive landscape section focuses on key players in the market, their financial analysis, and other strategic initiatives taken by them to maintain their position in the market.

Some of the major companies profiled in this study include Gogo Inc., Bluebox Avionics Ltd, Inflight Dublin, Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Lufthansa Systems GmbH, SITA OnAir, Rockwell Collins Inc., Thales Group S.A., Zodiac Aerospace SA, and BAE Systems PLC.

Important highlights of the market segments

The international Wireless in-flight entertainment market size was estimated to be USD 1,012.2 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR till 2026. This growth could be attributed to developments in the wireless connectivity industry and the subsequent popularity of the BYOD (Bring your own device) trend among the consumer base. Wireless in-flight entertainment is the latest development in-flight entertainment, allowing passengers to stream media content to embedded media interface hardware or to their personal devices from a server on the aircraft.

Rising preference for the use of personal electronic devices has further favoured the advent of wireless in-flight entertainment and connectivity services. These developments are beneficial for the airlines as well. Trends such as the BYOD have given airlines the opportunity to get rid of old backseat in-flight entertainment systems. In doing so, airlines can substantially reduce airplane weight and make savings on fuel.

