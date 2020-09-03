Acid Converted Glucose Syrup Market anticipated to project a CAGR of around 3% by 2027

Research Nester recently published report titled “Global Acid Converted Glucose Syrup Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global acid converted glucose syrup market in terms of market segmentation by raw material type, by application, by end user, and by region.

On the basis of raw material type, the global acid converted glucose syrup market is segmented into maize, wheat, and potato; by application type into confectionary items, beer fermentation, soft drinks, and others; by end user into food, fermentation industry, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The global acid converted glucose syrup market is anticipated to project a CAGR of around 3%during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Glucose syrup is processed from starch obtained from foods such as maize, potato, wheat, and others. It is a sweetening agent widely consumed, across the globe. There are many processes used for the formation of glucose syrup, and acid conversion or acid hydrolysis is one among them.

Acid hydrolysis for the production of glucose syrup is a traditional method and it utilizes corn starch at high temperature and pressure. The market is observing a notable growth owing to the wide array of applications of acid converted syrups in confectionary food items. Additionally, the application of acid converted glucose syrups in alcohol production, brewing, manufacturing of vinegar & yeast is anticipated to support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, theapplication of these syrups in pharmaceuticals for the production of certain medications is projected to positively impact the growth of the market.

On the basis of region, the global acid converted glucose syrup market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a significant growth over the forecast period on the back of a higher consumption of glucose syrups in some economies such as, India and China. The market in North America is also expected to observe a substantial growth on the account of rising consumption of baked food in the region.

Widespread Applications

Glucose syrup is highly preferred in kitchen since it does not alter the appearance and presentation of products formed but improves the moisture retention capacity, which further keeps the baked food fresh for a longer time. Moreover, acid converted glucose syrups are used in fermentation of beer and in brewing industry, which is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, theincreasing health concerns regarding the consumption of unhealthy syrups is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the global acid converted glucose syrup market over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global acid converted glucose syrup market which includes company profiling ofNew Zealand Starch Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères, Cargill Inc, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette, Tate &Lyle, Grain Processing Corporation, ACH Food companies Inc. and other prominent players.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global acid converted glucose syrup market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

