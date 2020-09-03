Aerial Photography Market Survey Report 2020 – Stats and Forecasts to 2026

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Aerial Photography’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Blom ASA (Norway)

Digital Aerial Solutions (United States)

Cooper Aerial Surveys (United States)

Fugro (Netherlands)

Landiscor Aerial Information (United States)

EagleView Technology (United States)

Nearmap (Australia)

Aerial photography involves the use of various components such as unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and parachutes for taking photographs from an elevated places using high definition cameras. It is used in various industry verticals such as government, research, agriculture, real-estate mapping and environmental impact assessments among others. With the advent of high definition cameras, other areas of application are expected to emerge out which offers a lucrative opportunity for industry players.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Components (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Helicopters, Fixed-wing Aircraft, Rockets, Blimps and Dirigibles, Others (Parachutes, Stand-alone telescoping and Vehicle-mounted Poles)), Industry Verticals (Government Agencies, Military & Defense, Energy Sector, Agriculture and Forestry, Civil Engineering, Others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Emergence of Digitally Advanced Cameras

Growing Adoption of Cloud Hosting in Aerial Photography

Growth Drivers in LimelightGrowing Application of Aerial Photography in Military, Security, Forestry and Agriculture

Advent of Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Challenges that Market May Face:Concern Pertaining to Public and People’s Privacy in Aerial Photography

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Aerial Photography Market:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

snapshot of the key findings and key statistics on the whole.

market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Detailed segmentation of the Global Aerial Photography market

Highlights the inclusions and exclusions

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumers sentiments’ analysis that are likely to contribute to market growth are covered as well.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis

The impact of Covid-19 on economy and also the probable market scenario aftermath.

Chapter 05 – Global Aerial Photography Market – Pricing Analysis

Throws light on pricing from the manufacturers’ as well as distributers’ perspectives. Pricing analysis benchmark is also unleashed.

Global market value analysis and forecasts the Global Aerial Photography (in US$ Mn) between 2015 and 2027.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Aerial Photography market

Explore supply chain and value chain analysis for the market.

In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Aerial Photography Market Segmentation

By Type, Application, End-Users, Region

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Aerial Photography Market

How Market will Shape with emerging and developed economies?

Chapter 09 – Global Aerial Photography Market Structure Analysis

Tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 10 – Competitive Analysis

Comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments.

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

To obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Global Aerial Photography market

AMA Research has found that their clients use the insights and forecasts from reports in the following ways:

Latest market dynamics and Demand & Supply situation

Gauging timing and size of R&D activities

Helping Production Planner to gear up or gear down to meet demand

Assessing how quickly to increase or decrease sales force activities

Aiding in allocating management attention …. And many more

