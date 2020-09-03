Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Regenerated Lead Market

Regenerated Lead Market: Introduction

Regenerated lead is a soft, malleable, and corrosion resistant material. It is primarily used to line tanks that store corrosive liquids such as sulfuric acid. Regenerated lead is mainly obtained from scrap lead-acid batteries, lead pipes, sheets, and cable sheathing. Scrap lead from the building trade is usually fairly clean and is re-melted without the need for smelting. However, some refining operations may be necessary.

Regenerated lead has high density, which makes it useful as a shield against X-ray and gamma-ray radiation. It is used in X-ray machines and nuclear reactors. Lead is also used as a covering on some wires and cables to protect them from corrosion. Furthermore, it is employed as a material to absorb vibrations and sounds. It is also used in the manufacture of ammunition. Currently, most of the lead is employed in the production of lead-acid storage batteries such as the batteries used in automobiles.

Key Drivers of Regenerated Lead Market

Regenerated lead is widely used for car batteries, pigments, ammunition, cable sheathing, weights for lifting, weight belts for diving, lead crystal glass, and radiation protection. It is also used in soldering. Regenerated lead is often used to store corrosive liquids. It is also sometimes used in architecture in roofing and stained glass windows.

Production of regenerated lead from secondary sources requires far less energy than production of lead metal from ore. Less than half of the energy required in primary production (LDA) is estimated to be used in the production of regenerated lead.

Regenerated lead is a corrosion-resistant metal. Therefore, it is widely used for pipes, pewters, and paints. It is also used in lead glazes for pottery, insecticides, hair dyes, and as an anti-knocking additive for petrol. However, regenerated lead has been banned, replaced, or discouraged in several countries due to its detrimental effects on health, particularly in children.

The regenerated lead market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the expansion of the electric vehicle industry. Furthermore, key players are focused on the development of new methods to produce regenerated lead in order to lower the hazards of lead during the manufacturing process.

Automotive Application Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

In terms of value, the automotive segment is estimated to hold significant share of the market during the forecast period. It is anticipated to maintain its attractiveness during the forecast period. Regenerated lead is primarily used in cars, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles.

Regenerated lead is primarily used in batteries, which are mainly employed in electric vehicles. It is also used in glass for TV screens and stabilizers in polyvinyl chloride. Lead cable sheathing and alloys are minor uses of lead.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Regenerated Lead Market

In terms of region, the global regenerated lead market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific accounted for major share of the global regenerated lead market in 2018. The regenerated lead market in the region is expanding significantly, primarily due to growth of electronics and automotive industries in the region, primarily in China and India.

Rise in FDIs in automotive and electronics industries in developing countries of Asia Pacific is a key factor likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period

The market in Europe and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the expansion of automotive and electronics industries in these regions

Key Players in Market

The global regenerated lead market is highly fragmented, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 30% to 40% share.

