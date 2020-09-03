Anti-infective Drugs Market set to witness huge growth by 2027

The anti-infective viral drugs to witness robust growth as infectious diseases continue to rise amidst changing weather patterns globally. The prevalence of diseases like malaria, chikungunya, and chagas disease are also expected to drive demand for anti-infective viral drugs market in the near future.

According to WHO or the World Health Organization, Vector borne illnesses account for over 700,000 deaths annually. Moreover, these disease account for 17% of all the common infectious diseases. This affects over 3.9 billion people in over 128 countries with spread of illnesses like dengue and nearly a 100 million cases are estimated each year.

Moreover, diseases like malaria have also seen massive global prevention efforts each year. Foundation like the Melinda and Bill Gates foundation has invested large sums of money in preventing diseases like Malaria. This disease causes more than 400,000 deaths each year and the global efforts are expected to drive significant demand for anti-infective viral drugs to counter the threat of the disease.

Moreover diseases like leishmaniasis, chagas disease, and schistosomiasis impact the lives of hundreds of millions each year globally. The spread of these diseases and investments in informed policy making for the prevention of these diseases are expected to drive significant growth for the anti-infective viral drugs market.

Anti-Malaria Drug Sales Jumped 76% in India

Sales of anti-malarial drugs jumped by 76% in Mumbai in 2019. The monsoon season prolonged in the region which led to heavy monsoons and unexpected burden on the healthcare system. The unexpected situation boosted the sales of the pharma industry significantly, which stood at meager 11.2% growth during July to September. It also resulted in 5.5% increase in prices while the volumes rose by 3.2 during the same period. The sales of drugs for vector-borne illnesses was the biggest positive for the market. Moreover, India is proving to be a major success for the prevention of malaria, which has witnessed lowered deaths by about 50% in recent years. The success of the program is likely to drive more growth in the future.

Tropical and Sub-tropical Regions to Drive Growth

Vector-borne illnesses are mostly caused by viruses, parasites, and bacteria. These are often transmitted through sandflies, mosquitoes, blackflies, triatomine bugs, tsetse, lice, mites, snails, and ticks. The suitable climate for growth of various species and changing agricultural practices are leading to an enormous growth of some of these transmitting species and subsequent illnesses. Additionally, factors like rising urbanization, adequate solid waste management, and lacking reliable piped water. Recent outbreaks like Zika virus, prevalence of malaria, and worsening climatic conditions are expected to result in more health precautions, and overwhelm health systems in several nations. The rising initiatives by organizations like WHO to support countries, provide key information for prevention, and innovation in various key anti-infective viral drugs are expected to drive growth.

The review is based on TMR’s report titled “Anti-infective Drugs Market (Type – Anti-bacterial Drugs (B-lactams, Quinolones, Macrolides, Tetracycline, Aminoglycoside, Others (Sulfonamide, Phenicols)), Anti-fungal Drugs (Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes), Anti-viral Drugs; Indication – Pneumonia, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), Sepsis, Tuberculosis, Dermatophytosis, Aspergillosis, Candidiasis, Hepatitis Virus Infection, HIV Infection, Respiratory Virus Infection; Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025”.

The report segments the global anti-infective drugs market along the following lines:

Based on Type of Drug Anti-bacterial Drugs B-lactams Quinolones Macrolides Tetracycline Aminoglycoside Others Anti-fungal Drugs Azoles Echinocandins Polyenes Anti-viral Drugs



