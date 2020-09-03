The ‘ Antifungal Drug market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Antifungal Drugmarket definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Antifungal Drugmarket size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Antifungal Drug Market:

The global antifungal drug market is expected to grow from USD 14.22 billion 2017 to USD 18.92 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.17%.

“Growing prevalence of fungal infection due to climateis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of antifungal drug market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are growing prevalence of fungal infection due to climate, high awareness levels pertaining to myriad fungal infections, increased demand for the drugs to combat the related diseases, and favorable government initiative and corporate funds. However, some factors such as continued preference for conventional antifungal drugs, and growing population with antifungal drug resistance may hinder the market growth. The global antifungal drug market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as increased r&d funding and focus on product innovation, and patent expiration of branded drugs. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to potential side effects, and presence of counterfeit drugs and resistance toward antifungal drugs. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global antifungal drug market market.

On the basis of form, the global antifungal drug market is studied across Ointments, Powder, and Tablets.

On the basis of infection type, the global antifungal drug market is studied across Superficial Fungal Infection and Systemic Fungal infection.

On the basis of therapeutic indications, the global antifungal drug market is studied across Aspergillosis, Candidiasis, and Dermatophytosis.

On the basis of type, the global antifungal drug market is studied across Allylamines, Azoles, Echinocandins, and Polyenes.

On the basis of geography, the global antifungal drug market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Abbott Laboratories: The potential growing player for the global antifungal drug market”

The key players profiled in the global antifungal drug market are Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Kramer Laboratories, Inc., Merck Group, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., SCYNEXIS, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis SA, and Sigma-Aldrich, Inc..

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

