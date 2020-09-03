The global pest control market was valued at $15,982 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period to reach $23,187 million by 2023. Pest control is the management of specific species that are recognized as detrimental to human health. House flies tend to reside at places where there is human activity and cause threat of health issues. The pest control management has thus become increasingly important.

The major factors driving the demand for pest control are increase in population, changes in climatic conditions, and urbanization. Increased economic activity has led to the development of buildings for offices, houses, and hospitals. These places urge for safe and hygienic conditions, thus boosting the demand for pest control. It has been noticed that, termites cause more damage than floods and fire in North America and Australia. This also fuels the pest control market in the recent past. In addition, the impact of changes in climatic conditions majorly drives the global pest control market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Rentokil Initial PLC,BASF SE,EcoLab Inc.,Syngenta AG,National Pest Control,Orkin, LLC,Lindsey Pest Control,Bayer AG,FMC Corporation,Rollins, Inc.

The market is characterized with presence of many small scale operators. One of the major trend in this market is merger and acquisitions of these market players. Introduction of new biocides is anticipated to bring in new opportunities for market players.

The report segments the global pest control market based on type, pest type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. On the basis of pest type, it is classified into insects, termites, rodents, wildlife, and others. The application areas of the industry are broadly classified into residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global pest control market till 2023.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Pest Control market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

