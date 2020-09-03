Audio and Video Editing Software Market Headed for Growth and Global Expansion by 2030

Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Introduction
The global audio and video editing software market is projected to reach ~US$ 3 Bn by 2030. The audio and video editing software market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030. Increasing demand for content optimization software is driving the growth of the market.
Audio and Video Editing Software: Market Segmentation
The global audio and video editing software market has been segmented in terms of component, device, deployment, end use, and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into solution and services. Solution is further divided into audio and video. Services has been segmented into professional and managed. Professional services is further segmentation into installation, and support & maintenance. Based on device, the market has been segmented into desktop/laptop, and mobile. Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. In terms of end use, the market is segregated into live broadcasting, and media & entertainment. Media & entertainment has been further segmented into cinema/TV shows, news, gaming, advertisement, sports, and others.
The global audio and video editing software market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of audio and video editing software were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.
Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Regional Outlook
North America is expected to dominate the audio and video editing software market during the forecast period. The audio and video editing software market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth. The market in Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.
The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global audio and video editing software market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the audio and video editing software market.
Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Competition Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global audio and video editing software market. Key players profiled in the report include Adobe, Inc., Apple, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Avid Technology, Inc., Corel Corporation, CyberLink Corp., HairerSoft, iZotope, Inc., MAGIX Software GmbH, Microsoft Corp., NCH Software, PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc., Sony Corporation, and Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH.
Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Segmentation
Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by Component
- Solution
- Audio
- Video
- Services
- Professional
- Installation & Maintenance
- Training & Support
- Managed
Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by Device
- Desktop Computer/Laptop
- Mobile
Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by End Use
- Live Broadcasting
- Media & Entertainment
- Cinema/TV Shows
- News
- Gaming
- Advertisement
- Sports
- Others
Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait
- The United Arab Emirates
- Qatar
- Bahrain
- Oman
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
