Audio and Video Editing Software Market Headed for Growth and Global Expansion by 2030

Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Introduction

The global audio and video editing software market is projected to reach ~US$ 3 Bn by 2030. The audio and video editing software market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030. Increasing demand for content optimization software is driving the growth of the market.

Audio and Video Editing Software: Market Segmentation

The global audio and video editing software market has been segmented in terms of component, device, deployment, end use, and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into solution and services. Solution is further divided into audio and video. Services has been segmented into professional and managed. Professional services is further segmentation into installation, and support & maintenance. Based on device, the market has been segmented into desktop/laptop, and mobile. Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. In terms of end use, the market is segregated into live broadcasting, and media & entertainment. Media & entertainment has been further segmented into cinema/TV shows, news, gaming, advertisement, sports, and others.

The global audio and video editing software market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of audio and video editing software were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.

Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the audio and video editing software market during the forecast period. The audio and video editing software market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth. The market in Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global audio and video editing software market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the audio and video editing software market.

Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global audio and video editing software market. Key players profiled in the report include Adobe, Inc., Apple, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Avid Technology, Inc., Corel Corporation, CyberLink Corp., HairerSoft, iZotope, Inc., MAGIX Software GmbH, Microsoft Corp., NCH Software, PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc., Sony Corporation, and Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH.

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Segmentation

Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by Component

Solution Audio Video

Services Professional Installation & Maintenance Training & Support Managed



Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by Device

Desktop Computer/Laptop

Mobile

Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by End Use

Live Broadcasting

Media & Entertainment Cinema/TV Shows News Gaming Advertisement Sports Others



Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait The United Arab Emirates Qatar Bahrain Oman South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



