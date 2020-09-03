Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 to 2028

Study on the Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market

The market study on the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market published by Fact.MR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market by taking into account historical data for the period between 20XX-20XX and considering 20XX-20XX as the forecast period.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Segmentation of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market

The analysts have segmented the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market into various sections to offer a microscopic understanding of the market. The different segments studied in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report offer thorough and comprehensive profiling of the competitive environment in the automated storage and retrieval systems market. The report tracks major developments and strategies of leading players in the automated storage and retrieval systems market during the forecast period. Market players featured in the Fact.MR report include Daifuku Co., Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Dematic Corporation, Vanderlande Industries, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, System Logistics Spa, Westfalia Technologies, Inc., Honeywell Intelligrated, Swisslog Holding AG, and Invata Intralogistics, Inc.

Murata Machinery, Ltd. recently collaborated with Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, a Japanese machine tool building company, to develop the “MAZATEC SMS (Smart Manufacturing System)”. This system is integration of Murata’s internal factory material handling technology and Mazak’s multi-tasking machine tools and its advanced horizontal machining centers.

Daifuku Co. revealed its plans to introduce best automated storage and retrieval systems by further enhancing its fully in-house production systems. Other players in the automated storage and retrieval systems market, such as Dematic Corporation and Honeywell Intelligrated are concentrating on introducing innovative software platforms that can aid in maximizing warehouse operational efficiencies to meet the dynamic end-user needs to support e-commerce growth.

Definition

Automated storage and retrieval systems are computer-controlled systems used in warehouses for automatically storing and retrieving goods from their definite storage locations. Automated storage and retrieval systems are a collective system of hardware integrated with software for accurate storage and replenishment of loads, which increases productivity, efficiency, and reduces labor involvement and inventory levels.

About the Report

The Fact.MR report consists of the most important insights about the recent developments and potential opportunities in the automated storage and retrieval systems market. Based on a thorough market research, accurate conclusions about the future prospects of the automated storage and retrieval systems market are drawn, which can help market players to make informative decisions in the coming future.

Segmentation

The Fact.MR report divides the automated storage and retrieval systems market into several segments to provide seamless information about the growth parameters of the market. Depending on the geographical regions, the automated storage and retrieval systems market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The report further classifies the automated storage and retrieval systems market into five categories based on its types, i.e. unit-load AS/RS, mini-load AS/RS, vertical lift modules (VLMs), horizontal carousels, and vertical carousels. Based on the categories of automated storage and retrieval systems, the report segments the market into standalone and integrated automated storage and retrieval systems. Furthermore, the automated storage and retrieval systems market is divided according to the end-user industries, such as automotive, food & beverage, electrical & electronics, healthcare, and retail & e-commerce.

Additional Questions Answered

The unique information about the automated storage and retrieval systems market featured in the report does not only elucidate the future prospects of the market, but also helps market players to make appropriate business decisions. The report also answers critical questions for stakeholders in the automated storage and retrieval systems, such as

What are the future trends in the automated storage and retrieval systems market that may impede the market growth?

Which countries are the major focus for automated storage and retrieval system vendors across the world?

Why most of the leading players in the automated storage and retrieval systems market investing in North America?

What are the risks involved in investing in the APEJ automated storage and retrieval systems market?

Which end-user industry will influence the growth prospects of the automated storage and retrieval systems market by 2028?

Research Methodology

Analysts at Fact.MR follow a holistic approach while conducting a thorough research about the automated storage and retrieval systems market. The conclusions about the growth prospects of the automated storage and retrieval systems market mentioned in the report are the outcome of secondary and primary market research conducted by analysts at Fact.MR. Secondary market research is conducted by the analysts helps to understand the historical and current industry-validated data about the automated storage and retrieval systems market. It is then followed by primary market research, where leading stakeholders, such as vendors, distributors, suppliers, and investors, in the automated storage and retrieval systems market are interviewed. The numbers associated with the growth of the automated storage and retrieval systems market obtained at the end of the secondary research are cross-checked with the number obtained during primary research. This way, analysts at Fact.MR ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusion on how the automated storage and retrieval systems market will grow during 2018-2028.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market? Who are the leading companies operating in the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market? What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

