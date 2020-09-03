Automated Teller Machine Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026 | NCR, Diebold, Wincor Nixdorf International

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automated Teller Machine market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automated Teller Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automated Teller Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated Teller Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated Teller Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated Teller Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated Teller Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated Teller Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated Teller Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automated Teller Machine Market Research Report: NCR, Diebold, Wincor Nixdorf International, GRG Banking Equipment, Hitachi Payment Services, Synkey Group, Perto, Fujitsu, OKI, Nautilus Hyosung, SPL Group, Hantle, Royal Bank Technology, KingTeller, Eastcom

Global Automated Teller Machine Market Segmentation by Product: Cash Dispenser

Automated Deposit Terminal

Recycle Type



Global Automated Teller Machine Market Segmentation by Application: Banking

Retail

Others



The Automated Teller Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated Teller Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated Teller Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Teller Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated Teller Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Teller Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Teller Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Teller Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated Teller Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automated Teller Machine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cash Dispenser

1.4.3 Automated Deposit Terminal

1.4.4 Recycle Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Banking

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automated Teller Machine Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automated Teller Machine, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automated Teller Machine Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automated Teller Machine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automated Teller Machine Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automated Teller Machine Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Automated Teller Machine Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automated Teller Machine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automated Teller Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automated Teller Machine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automated Teller Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automated Teller Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Teller Machine Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automated Teller Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automated Teller Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automated Teller Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automated Teller Machine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automated Teller Machine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automated Teller Machine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automated Teller Machine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automated Teller Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automated Teller Machine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automated Teller Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automated Teller Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automated Teller Machine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automated Teller Machine Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automated Teller Machine Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automated Teller Machine Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automated Teller Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automated Teller Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automated Teller Machine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automated Teller Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Automated Teller Machine Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Automated Teller Machine Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Automated Teller Machine Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Automated Teller Machine Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automated Teller Machine Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Automated Teller Machine Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Automated Teller Machine Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Automated Teller Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Automated Teller Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Automated Teller Machine Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Automated Teller Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Automated Teller Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Automated Teller Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Automated Teller Machine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Automated Teller Machine Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Automated Teller Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automated Teller Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Automated Teller Machine Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Automated Teller Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Automated Teller Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Automated Teller Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Automated Teller Machine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automated Teller Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automated Teller Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automated Teller Machine Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automated Teller Machine Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automated Teller Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automated Teller Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automated Teller Machine Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automated Teller Machine Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automated Teller Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automated Teller Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automated Teller Machine Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automated Teller Machine Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automated Teller Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automated Teller Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automated Teller Machine Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automated Teller Machine Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Teller Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Teller Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Teller Machine Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Teller Machine Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 NCR

12.1.1 NCR Corporation Information

12.1.2 NCR Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NCR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 NCR Automated Teller Machine Products Offered

12.1.5 NCR Recent Development

12.2 Diebold

12.2.1 Diebold Corporation Information

12.2.2 Diebold Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Diebold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Diebold Automated Teller Machine Products Offered

12.2.5 Diebold Recent Development

12.3 Wincor Nixdorf International

12.3.1 Wincor Nixdorf International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Wincor Nixdorf International Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Wincor Nixdorf International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Wincor Nixdorf International Automated Teller Machine Products Offered

12.3.5 Wincor Nixdorf International Recent Development

12.4 GRG Banking Equipment

12.4.1 GRG Banking Equipment Corporation Information

12.4.2 GRG Banking Equipment Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 GRG Banking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 GRG Banking Equipment Automated Teller Machine Products Offered

12.4.5 GRG Banking Equipment Recent Development

12.5 Hitachi Payment Services

12.5.1 Hitachi Payment Services Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hitachi Payment Services Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hitachi Payment Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Hitachi Payment Services Automated Teller Machine Products Offered

12.5.5 Hitachi Payment Services Recent Development

12.6 Synkey Group

12.6.1 Synkey Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Synkey Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Synkey Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Synkey Group Automated Teller Machine Products Offered

12.6.5 Synkey Group Recent Development

12.7 Perto

12.7.1 Perto Corporation Information

12.7.2 Perto Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Perto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Perto Automated Teller Machine Products Offered

12.7.5 Perto Recent Development

12.8 Fujitsu

12.8.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fujitsu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Fujitsu Automated Teller Machine Products Offered

12.8.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.9 OKI

12.9.1 OKI Corporation Information

12.9.2 OKI Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 OKI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 OKI Automated Teller Machine Products Offered

12.9.5 OKI Recent Development

12.10 Nautilus Hyosung

12.10.1 Nautilus Hyosung Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nautilus Hyosung Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nautilus Hyosung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nautilus Hyosung Automated Teller Machine Products Offered

12.10.5 Nautilus Hyosung Recent Development

12.12 Hantle

12.12.1 Hantle Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hantle Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Hantle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Hantle Products Offered

12.12.5 Hantle Recent Development

12.13 Royal Bank Technology

12.13.1 Royal Bank Technology Corporation Information

12.13.2 Royal Bank Technology Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Royal Bank Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Royal Bank Technology Products Offered

12.13.5 Royal Bank Technology Recent Development

12.14 KingTeller

12.14.1 KingTeller Corporation Information

12.14.2 KingTeller Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 KingTeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 KingTeller Products Offered

12.14.5 KingTeller Recent Development

12.15 Eastcom

12.15.1 Eastcom Corporation Information

12.15.2 Eastcom Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Eastcom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Eastcom Products Offered

12.15.5 Eastcom Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automated Teller Machine Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automated Teller Machine Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”