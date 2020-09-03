Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2026 | Jain Irrigation Systems, Netafim, Rain Bird

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Irrigation Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Irrigation Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Research Report: Jain Irrigation Systems, Netafim, Rain Bird, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Lindsay, Lawn genie, Mazzei, Nelson Irrigation, Irritrol, Orbit Irrigation Products

Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Flow Meters

Injectors

Valves

Sensors

Controllers



Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Agriculture

Commercial

Residential



The Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Irrigation Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Irrigation Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Irrigation Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automatic Irrigation Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Flow Meters

1.4.3 Injectors

1.4.4 Valves

1.4.5 Sensors

1.4.6 Controllers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automatic Irrigation Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automatic Irrigation Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic Irrigation Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automatic Irrigation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automatic Irrigation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automatic Irrigation Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automatic Irrigation Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Automatic Irrigation Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Automatic Irrigation Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Irrigation Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Irrigation Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Jain Irrigation Systems

12.1.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Automatic Irrigation Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Development

12.2 Netafim

12.2.1 Netafim Corporation Information

12.2.2 Netafim Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Netafim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Netafim Automatic Irrigation Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Netafim Recent Development

12.3 Rain Bird

12.3.1 Rain Bird Corporation Information

12.3.2 Rain Bird Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Rain Bird Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Rain Bird Automatic Irrigation Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Rain Bird Recent Development

12.4 The Toro Company

12.4.1 The Toro Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Toro Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 The Toro Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 The Toro Company Automatic Irrigation Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 The Toro Company Recent Development

12.5 Hunter Industries

12.5.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hunter Industries Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hunter Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Hunter Industries Automatic Irrigation Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

12.6 Lindsay

12.6.1 Lindsay Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lindsay Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Lindsay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Lindsay Automatic Irrigation Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Lindsay Recent Development

12.7 Lawn genie

12.7.1 Lawn genie Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lawn genie Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Lawn genie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Lawn genie Automatic Irrigation Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Lawn genie Recent Development

12.8 Mazzei

12.8.1 Mazzei Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mazzei Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mazzei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Mazzei Automatic Irrigation Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Mazzei Recent Development

12.9 Nelson Irrigation

12.9.1 Nelson Irrigation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nelson Irrigation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Nelson Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Nelson Irrigation Automatic Irrigation Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Nelson Irrigation Recent Development

12.10 Irritrol

12.10.1 Irritrol Corporation Information

12.10.2 Irritrol Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Irritrol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Irritrol Automatic Irrigation Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Irritrol Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Irrigation Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automatic Irrigation Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

