Automotive MOSFETs Market Opportunities, Key Players, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2026- Infineon Technologies, Toshiba, STMicroelectronics

Los Angeles, United State, – The report named, * Automotive MOSFETs Market Research Report 2020-2026 * has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the global Automotive MOSFETs market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Automotive MOSFETs market.

Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to boost the global Automotive MOSFETs market growth in the years to come. Besides, authors of the report have shed light on the factors that may hamper the growth of the global Automotive MOSFETs market.

The report also helps in understanding the global Automotive MOSFETs market through key segments including application, product type, and end user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption.

The leading industry experts have also scrutinized the global Automotive MOSFETs market from a geographical point of view, keeping in view the potential countries and their regions. Market participants can rely on the regional analysis provided by them to sustain revenues.

The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Automotive MOSFETs market. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Leading players operating in the global Automotive MOSFETs market comprising Infineon Technologies, Toshiba, STMicroelectronics, Nexperia, ON Semiconductor, Vishay, ROHM, Diodes, Renesas, Panasonic, Fuji Electric _ are also profiled in the report.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive MOSFETs Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automotive MOSFETs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 N-Channel

1.4.3 P-Channel

1.4.4 Dual N and P-Channel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automotive MOSFETs Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automotive MOSFETs Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automotive MOSFETs Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive MOSFETs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive MOSFETs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive MOSFETs Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive MOSFETs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive MOSFETs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive MOSFETs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive MOSFETs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive MOSFETs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive MOSFETs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive MOSFETs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive MOSFETs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive MOSFETs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive MOSFETs Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automotive MOSFETs Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive MOSFETs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive MOSFETs Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive MOSFETs Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Automotive MOSFETs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive MOSFETs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automotive MOSFETs Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive MOSFETs Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive MOSFETs Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive MOSFETs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automotive MOSFETs Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automotive MOSFETs Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automotive MOSFETs Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive MOSFETs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive MOSFETs Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive MOSFETs Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive MOSFETs Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive MOSFETs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automotive MOSFETs Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive MOSFETs Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive MOSFETs Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive MOSFETs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive MOSFETs Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive MOSFETs Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive MOSFETs Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Infineon Technologies

12.1.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.1.2 Infineon Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Infineon Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Infineon Technologies Automotive MOSFETs Products Offered

12.1.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

12.2 Toshiba

12.2.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.2.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Toshiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Toshiba Automotive MOSFETs Products Offered

12.2.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.3 STMicroelectronics

12.3.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.3.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 STMicroelectronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive MOSFETs Products Offered

12.3.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

12.4 Nexperia

12.4.1 Nexperia Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nexperia Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Nexperia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Nexperia Automotive MOSFETs Products Offered

12.4.5 Nexperia Recent Development

12.5 ON Semiconductor

12.5.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.5.2 ON Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ON Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ON Semiconductor Automotive MOSFETs Products Offered

12.5.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

12.6 Vishay

12.6.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.6.2 Vishay Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Vishay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Vishay Automotive MOSFETs Products Offered

12.6.5 Vishay Recent Development

12.7 ROHM

12.7.1 ROHM Corporation Information

12.7.2 ROHM Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 ROHM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 ROHM Automotive MOSFETs Products Offered

12.7.5 ROHM Recent Development

12.8 Diodes

12.8.1 Diodes Corporation Information

12.8.2 Diodes Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Diodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Diodes Automotive MOSFETs Products Offered

12.8.5 Diodes Recent Development

12.9 Renesas

12.9.1 Renesas Corporation Information

12.9.2 Renesas Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Renesas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Renesas Automotive MOSFETs Products Offered

12.9.5 Renesas Recent Development

12.10 Panasonic

12.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.10.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Panasonic Automotive MOSFETs Products Offered

12.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive MOSFETs Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive MOSFETs Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

