Automotive Paint & Coating Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Paint & Coating is paint or coating used on vehicle bodies and other components. Generally, it refers to automotive OEM coating and automotive refinish coating.

PPG Industries

BASF

Axalta Coating Systems

NIPPON

Kansai

KCC Corporation

AKZO NOBEL

Valspar

Sherwin-Williams

Strong Chemical

Kinlita

PRIME

YATU

FUTIAN Chemical Industry

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government' policy and the high production of automotive paint & coating in the international market, the current demand for automotive paint & coating product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, Germany, and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.Automotive Paint & Coating is mainly produced by PPG, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon and Kansai, and these companies occupied 74.11% market share in 2014.China, Japan, Germany, US are major consumption regions in Automotive Paint & Coating production market.The worldwide market for Automotive Paint & Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.This report focuses on the Automotive Paint & Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Water-based Coating

Solvent Coatings

Powder Coatings

High Solid Coatings Major Applications are as follows:

Aftermarkets