Automotive Washer Pumps Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Automotive washer pumps are used in almost every passenger and commercial vehicle. They provide clear visibility to the driver by cleaning the windshield and headlamp glasses. The high pressure needed to clean the dust or dirt from the glass Is the generated washer. A typical automotive washer pump has a cylindrical structure with a port for connecting hoses. The splash fluid flows through it to reach the nozzle. An inlet port, which is connected to the fluid reservoir, supplies the cleaning fluid to The pump. Almost every automotive washer pump is powered by an electric motor, which is plugged into it individually and gives an output of either 12V or 24V.

The classification of Automotive Washer Pumps includes Mono-Pump and Dual-pump. Mono-Pump represent about 97% market share in 2020, and the growth rate of dual-pump is faster.China is the largest supplier of Automotive Washer Pumps, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2020. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Washer Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2020.China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2020. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%. The worldwide market for Automotive Washer Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2024, from 790 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Mono Pump

Dual Pump Major Applications are as follows:

Passenger Vehicle