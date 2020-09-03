Bakery Fats Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Heightened Product Innovations in the COVID 19 Pandemic

Bakery fats are premium fat-based products which possesses a wide range of specialty fats which are used in producing with high texture and taste which imparts richness, tenderness and flakiness. Bakery fats which are premium quality fats develops flavor in various bakery products slowly along with imparting a creamy sensation that have been developed which is used in various applications such as pastry, short pastry, cakes, breads, croissants, puff pastry and others. Bakery fats contains margarine which is a kind of semi-solid emulsion which is mainly used for spreading and cooking. Margarine is added to various bakery products in order to impart taste, aroma and flavor along with enhancing chemical, physical and nutritional properties. Bakery fats also includes vegetable oil and butter blends, shortenings, functional fats and others. Bakery fats are mostly used in production of various baked products and confectionery products globally. Bakery fats consists of physical properties which is helpful in improving batter aeration, better dough plasticity along with improved resistance to staling in bakery products.

Global Bakery Fats: Market Segmentation

The global bakery fats market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end user, application and region. The bakery fats market is segmented on the basis of product type such as margarine, shortening, bakery oils and fats and others. Margarine is dominating the market whereas shortenings is widely used in various applications globally. Margarines are primarily used in bakery products such as pastry, short pastry, cakes, breads, croissants, puff pastry and others. The bakery fats market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as supermarket/hypermarket, online stores and retail stores. The global bakery fats market can also be segmented as an ingredient in industries such as bakery, confectionery and others. The global bakery fats market is segmented on the basis of end user such as industries, food services and consumers. The global bakery fats market is segmented on the basis of application such as bakery products including cakes, breads, pastries and others. Hence, the global bakery fats market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Bakery Fats Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Bakery Fats industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global Bakery Fats market followed by Latin America. Growing demand for bakery fats products as a result of increasing usage of Bakery Fats in various bakery products, has strengthened the growth of global bakery fats market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Bakery Fats Market: Growth Drivers

The global bakery fats market major driving factors are increasing demand of bakery fats in bakery industry for various baked products coupled with rising number of Bakery Fats based confectionery products are expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution of the global Bakery Fats market over the forecast period. Many consumers are using various types of Bakery Fats such as margarines, shortenings, crossiants and others in various bakery and confectionery products. Hence, the global Bakery Fats market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Bakery Fats Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Bakery Fats market includes Premium Vegetable Oils Sdn Bhd, CSM Bakery Solutions, AAK (UK) Limited, Wilmar International, AAK KAMANI PRIVATE LIMITED, Fat Ben’s Bakery, Goodman Fielder and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global bakery fats market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global bakery fats market till 2025.