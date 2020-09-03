Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market Future Outlook to 2027 | ENCRYPGEN INCORPORATED, DNATIX, SHIVOM VENTURES LIMITED, GENEBLOCKCHAIN

Large volumes of genomic data have been generated by the Human Genome Project, which is extensively used by medical and biotechnology research scientists. Also, the improvements in high throughput gene sequencing are helping to accelerate the genome sequencing process at a lower cost. The generation of zettabytes of genome data will be generated in next decade however there is no secured and trusted data management resource that provides seamless data exchange, sharing, and trustworthy storage solution for zettabytes of genomic data. Therefore, it becomes important to develop the technology platform which can handle such large and sensitive data volumes and can be easily accessible to clinicians, physicians, scientists, biopharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders.

The blockchain technology is the most viable option to store, manage, and exchange genomic data. The blockchain uses decentralized information management model, which has proved beneficial to banking and the fintech areas. Cryptocurrencies are one of the biggest achievement for blockchain. It is a significant tool for peer-to-peer transactions without involving a third element to track the exchange process. Biopharmaceutical and genomic research companies can use blockchain to process transactions of genomic data and payment between genomic data providers and their customers. Also, it will further help them in decision-making. Furthermore, recent developments in this domain are showing a promising future for blockchain in healthcare and biotechnology. Developments such as the strategic partnerships between biopharmaceutical players and universities or government organizations and also rising investments by a private investor and venture capitalists.

The blockchain in genomic data management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising investments by private players and venture capitalists, rising developments in genomics, rising integration of genomics data into clinical workflows, and advancements in targeted and personalized healthcare.

The “Global Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blockchain in genomic data management market with detailed market segmentation by service type, application, and geography. The global blockchain in genomic data management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blockchain in genomic data management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global blockchain in genomic data management market is segmented on the service type and application. Based on service type, the market is segmented as B2B Business Model, B2C Business Model, and C2B Business Model. On the basis of application, the global blockchain in genomic data management market is segmented in to Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Data Owners, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global blockchain in genomic data management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The blockchain in genomic data management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

