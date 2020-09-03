Blockchain is a record of blocks or digital database of unchallengeable and authenticated transactions. The blockchain technology is an open ledger wherein each transaction on the network is recorded and available for all the parties involved in the network. These transactions can be viewed and verified by all the entities involved. Thereby, blockchain removes the requirement to transfer information among organizations through any other communication channel. It unifies the information sharing within enterprises, thus ensuring the transparency at each level of supply chain management.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: ACCENTURE PLC., Amazon Web Services, AUXESIS GROUP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM CORPORATION, Interbit Ltd., MICROSOFT CORPORATION, ORACLE CORPORATION, SAP SE, TIBCO SOFTWARE

What is the Dynamics of Blockchain in Supply Chain Market?

The rising need for transparency in the supply chain owing to increased demand for improved security of transactions is the key reason propelling the growth of blockchain in supply chain market. Also, the growth of the e-commerce industry is another significant factor bolstering the demand for the blockchain in supply chain market. However, lack of skilled workforce and awareness regarding the technology are the major challenging factors hindering the blockchain in supply chain market. Moreover, increased automation, coupled with the exclusion of intermediaries in the supply chain management offers lucrative opportunities to the blockchain in supply chain market.

What is the SCOPE of Blockchain in Supply Chain Market?

The “Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the blockchain in supply chain industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blockchain in supply chain market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user and geography. The global blockchain in supply chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blockchain in supply chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global blockchain in supply chain market is segmented based on component, application and end-user. By component, the blockchain in supply chain market is bifurcated into platform and services. On the basis of application, the blockchain in supply chain market is segmented into smart contracts, payment and settlement, inventory monitoring, product traceability, compliance management and others. The market by end-user is categorized into retail, healthcare, food and beverages, manufacturing, oil and gas and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Blockchain in Supply Chain Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blockchain in supply chain market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The blockchain in supply chain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

