Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market Expected to Witness High Growth by 2027 | Leading Players are Accenture, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Blockchain technology helps the transportation and logistics industry to record transactions, tracks assets, as well as creates an efficient and transparent system to manage all documents involved in the process. Blockchain technology is a distributed ledger, which digitally records transaction history between the parties involved. Since the information stored in a blockchain is unchangeable, it cannot be altered by any third party. Thus, making the technology more secure in comparison to any existing solution.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Accenture, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PROVENANCE, SAP SE, ShipChain, Tata Consultancy Service, TradeLens

What is the Dynamics of Blockchain in Transportation and Logistic Market?

The extensive adoption of blockchain technology highly propels the blockchain in the transportation and logistics market for trucking as well as the growth of quantum computing. Furthermore, the immersive growth of the e-commerce sector in developing economies is driving the logistics market, which in turn bolsters the growth of blockchain in the transportation and logistics market. The advantages of blockchain technology, such as increasing transparency, reducing fraud, and offering secure record-keeping, is influencing its adoption positively. Thus driving the demand for blockchain in the transportation and logistics market.

What is the SCOPE of Blockchain in Transportation and Logistic Market?

The “Global Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the blockchain in transportation and logistics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blockchain in transportation and logistics market with detailed market segmentation by mode, organizational size, application, and geography. The global blockchain in transportation and logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blockchain in transportation and logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global blockchain in transportation and logistics market is segmented based on mode, organizational size, and application. By mode, the blockchain in transportation and logistics market is segmented into sea, land, and air. On the basis of organizational size, the blockchain in transportation and logistics market is bifurcated into SMES and large enterprises. The application segment of blockchain in transportation and logistics market is categorized into product traceability, payment and settlement, smart contract, governance risk and compliance management, tracking and visibility, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Blockchain in Transportation and Logistic Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blockchain in transportation and logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The blockchain in transportation and logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

