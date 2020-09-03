Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | A&D Medical, Contec Medical Systems, GE Healthcare

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Research Report: A&D Medical, Contec Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom(Welch Allyn), Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Shenzhen Mindray, Spacelabs Healthcare, SunTech Medical, Qardio

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Dynamic Blood Pressure Monitor

Ordinary Blood Pressure Monitor



Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care



The Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dynamic Blood Pressure Monitor

1.4.3 Ordinary Blood Pressure Monitor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Home Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 A&D Medical

12.1.1 A&D Medical Corporation Information

12.1.2 A&D Medical Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 A&D Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 A&D Medical Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 A&D Medical Recent Development

12.2 Contec Medical Systems

12.2.1 Contec Medical Systems Corporation Information

12.2.2 Contec Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Contec Medical Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Contec Medical Systems Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Contec Medical Systems Recent Development

12.3 GE Healthcare

12.3.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

12.3.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GE Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 GE Healthcare Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.4 Hill-Rom(Welch Allyn)

12.4.1 Hill-Rom(Welch Allyn) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hill-Rom(Welch Allyn) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hill-Rom(Welch Allyn) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Hill-Rom(Welch Allyn) Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Hill-Rom(Welch Allyn) Recent Development

12.5 Masimo Corporation

12.5.1 Masimo Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Masimo Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Masimo Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Masimo Corporation Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Masimo Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Medtronic

12.6.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.6.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Medtronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Medtronic Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.7 Nihon Kohden Corporation

12.7.1 Nihon Kohden Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nihon Kohden Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nihon Kohden Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Nihon Kohden Corporation Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Omron Healthcare

12.8.1 Omron Healthcare Corporation Information

12.8.2 Omron Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Omron Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Omron Healthcare Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Omron Healthcare Recent Development

12.9 Philips Healthcare

12.9.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

12.9.2 Philips Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Philips Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Philips Healthcare Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

12.10 Shenzhen Mindray

12.10.1 Shenzhen Mindray Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shenzhen Mindray Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Shenzhen Mindray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Shenzhen Mindray Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Shenzhen Mindray Recent Development

12.12 SunTech Medical

12.12.1 SunTech Medical Corporation Information

12.12.2 SunTech Medical Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 SunTech Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 SunTech Medical Products Offered

12.12.5 SunTech Medical Recent Development

12.13 Qardio

12.13.1 Qardio Corporation Information

12.13.2 Qardio Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Qardio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Qardio Products Offered

12.13.5 Qardio Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Blood Pressure Monitoring Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

