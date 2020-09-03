Blood Separation Equipment Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Terumo BCT, Sorin Group, STEMCELL Technologies

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Blood Separation Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Blood Separation Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Blood Separation Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Blood Separation Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Blood Separation Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Blood Separation Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Blood Separation Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Blood Separation Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Blood Separation Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Blood Separation Equipment Market Research Report: Terumo BCT, Sorin Group, STEMCELL Technologies, Philips Healthcare, BD Bioscience, Beckman Coulter, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Fukuda Denshi, HEYER Medical, Okuman Medikal Sistemler, Autogen Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3F Medical Systems, Lmb Technologie GmbH

Global Blood Separation Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Plasmapheresis Machine

Centrifuge

Blood Pump

Others



Global Blood Separation Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Blood Banks

Others



The Blood Separation Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Blood Separation Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Blood Separation Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Blood Separation Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Blood Separation Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Blood Separation Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Blood Separation Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Blood Separation Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Blood Separation Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Blood Separation Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plasmapheresis Machine

1.4.3 Centrifuge

1.4.4 Blood Pump

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Blood Banks

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Blood Separation Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Blood Separation Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Blood Separation Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Blood Separation Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Blood Separation Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Blood Separation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Blood Separation Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Blood Separation Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Blood Separation Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Blood Separation Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Blood Separation Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Blood Separation Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blood Separation Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Blood Separation Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Blood Separation Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Blood Separation Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Blood Separation Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Blood Separation Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Blood Separation Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Blood Separation Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Blood Separation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Blood Separation Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Blood Separation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Blood Separation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Blood Separation Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Blood Separation Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Blood Separation Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Blood Separation Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Blood Separation Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Blood Separation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Blood Separation Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Blood Separation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Blood Separation Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Blood Separation Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Blood Separation Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Blood Separation Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Blood Separation Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Blood Separation Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Blood Separation Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Blood Separation Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Blood Separation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Blood Separation Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Blood Separation Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Blood Separation Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Blood Separation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Blood Separation Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Blood Separation Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Blood Separation Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Blood Separation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Blood Separation Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Blood Separation Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Blood Separation Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Blood Separation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Blood Separation Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Blood Separation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Blood Separation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Blood Separation Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Blood Separation Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Blood Separation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Blood Separation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Blood Separation Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Blood Separation Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Blood Separation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Blood Separation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Blood Separation Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Blood Separation Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Blood Separation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Blood Separation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Blood Separation Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Blood Separation Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Separation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Separation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Separation Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Separation Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Terumo BCT

12.1.1 Terumo BCT Corporation Information

12.1.2 Terumo BCT Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Terumo BCT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Terumo BCT Blood Separation Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Terumo BCT Recent Development

12.2 Sorin Group

12.2.1 Sorin Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sorin Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sorin Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Sorin Group Blood Separation Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Sorin Group Recent Development

12.3 STEMCELL Technologies

12.3.1 STEMCELL Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 STEMCELL Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 STEMCELL Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 STEMCELL Technologies Blood Separation Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 STEMCELL Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Philips Healthcare

12.4.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

12.4.2 Philips Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Philips Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Philips Healthcare Blood Separation Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

12.5 BD Bioscience

12.5.1 BD Bioscience Corporation Information

12.5.2 BD Bioscience Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BD Bioscience Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 BD Bioscience Blood Separation Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 BD Bioscience Recent Development

12.6 Beckman Coulter

12.6.1 Beckman Coulter Corporation Information

12.6.2 Beckman Coulter Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Beckman Coulter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Beckman Coulter Blood Separation Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development

12.7 GE Healthcare

12.7.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

12.7.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GE Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 GE Healthcare Blood Separation Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.8 Merck Millipore

12.8.1 Merck Millipore Corporation Information

12.8.2 Merck Millipore Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Merck Millipore Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Merck Millipore Blood Separation Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Merck Millipore Recent Development

12.9 Fukuda Denshi

12.9.1 Fukuda Denshi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fukuda Denshi Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fukuda Denshi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Fukuda Denshi Blood Separation Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Fukuda Denshi Recent Development

12.10 HEYER Medical

12.10.1 HEYER Medical Corporation Information

12.10.2 HEYER Medical Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 HEYER Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 HEYER Medical Blood Separation Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 HEYER Medical Recent Development

12.12 Autogen Inc

12.12.1 Autogen Inc Corporation Information

12.12.2 Autogen Inc Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Autogen Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Autogen Inc Products Offered

12.12.5 Autogen Inc Recent Development

12.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

12.13.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Products Offered

12.13.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

12.14 3F Medical Systems

12.14.1 3F Medical Systems Corporation Information

12.14.2 3F Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 3F Medical Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 3F Medical Systems Products Offered

12.14.5 3F Medical Systems Recent Development

12.15 Lmb Technologie GmbH

12.15.1 Lmb Technologie GmbH Corporation Information

12.15.2 Lmb Technologie GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Lmb Technologie GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Lmb Technologie GmbH Products Offered

12.15.5 Lmb Technologie GmbH Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Blood Separation Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Blood Separation Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”