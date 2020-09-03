The BODY ARMOR report gives market definition in the form of market driving factors and market restraints which aids in estimating the requirement of particular product where several aspects have to be considered. The report has been generated by considering a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the success of ICT industry. This market research report also comprises of strategic profiling of key players in the market, systematic analysis of their core competencies, and draws a competitive landscape for the market. The BODY ARMOR report covers market shares for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

The major players covered in the body armor market report are ELMON, DuPont, Honeywell International Inc., U.S. ARMOR CORPORATION., Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., BAE Systems., EnGarde Body Armor, ArmorSource LLC, Bluewater Defense, Inc., Sarkar Tactical, Survitec Group Limited, and Safariland, LLC among other domestic and global players.

Market Analysis: Global Body Armor Market :

Body armor market is expected to attain a good growth by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 4.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Body Armor Market segmented by:

Body Armor Market : By Level

Level I

Level IIA

Level II

Level IIIA

Level III

Level IV

Body Armor Market : By Material

Steel

UHMWPE

Aramid

Composite Ceramic

Alumina

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Ceramic-metal Composite

Boron Carbide

Body Armor Market : By Product

Soft, Hard

Accessories

Body Armor Market : By Style

Style

Hard

Accessories

Body Armor Market : By Application

Defense

Law Enforcement Protection

Civilians

Body Armor Market : By Style

Military

Civilian

Body Armor Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Global Body Armor Market Scope and Market Size

Body armor market is segmented on the basis of level, application, material, product, style and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of level, the body armor market is segmented into level I, level IIA, level II, level IIIA, level III, and level IV.

On the basis of application, the body armor market is segmented into defense, law enforcement protection, and civilians.

On the basis of material, the body armor market is segmented into steel, UHMWPE, aramid, composite ceramic, alumina, silicon carbide (sic), ceramic-metal composite, boron carbide, and others.

On the basis of product, the body armor market is segmented into soft, hard, and accessories. Soft product is further sub-segmented into plates & inserts, and shields. Hard product is further sub-segmented into plates & inserts, shields. Accessories segment is further sub-segmented into carrier, helmets, and others.

On the basis of style, the body armor market is segmented into style, hard, and accessories.

On the basis of end user, the body armor market is segmented into military and civilian.

Coronavirus attack to slow down IT growth reduced technology spending by clients in the US and Europe.

Table Of Contents: Global Body Armor Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

