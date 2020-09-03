Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate And Forecast 2020-2026 | General Electric, Atlas Copco, Vestas

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Research Report: General Electric, Atlas Copco, Vestas, Enercon, Caterpillar, ABB Group, Bosch, Ingersoll Rand, Kirloskar

Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Power Boilers

Gas Turbines

Steam Turbines

Turbo Generators

Heat Recovery Steam Generators



Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Oil Power Plants

Coal Power Plants



The Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Power Boilers

1.4.3 Gas Turbines

1.4.4 Steam Turbines

1.4.5 Turbo Generators

1.4.6 Heat Recovery Steam Generators

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil Power Plants

1.5.3 Coal Power Plants

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 General Electric

12.1.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.1.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 General Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 General Electric Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.2 Atlas Copco

12.2.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

12.2.2 Atlas Copco Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Atlas Copco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Atlas Copco Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

12.3 Vestas

12.3.1 Vestas Corporation Information

12.3.2 Vestas Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Vestas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Vestas Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Vestas Recent Development

12.4 Enercon

12.4.1 Enercon Corporation Information

12.4.2 Enercon Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enercon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Enercon Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Enercon Recent Development

12.5 Caterpillar

12.5.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

12.5.2 Caterpillar Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Caterpillar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Caterpillar Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

12.6 ABB Group

12.6.1 ABB Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 ABB Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 ABB Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 ABB Group Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 ABB Group Recent Development

12.7 Bosch

12.7.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Bosch Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.8 Ingersoll Rand

12.8.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ingersoll Rand Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ingersoll Rand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ingersoll Rand Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Development

12.9 Kirloskar

12.9.1 Kirloskar Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kirloskar Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Kirloskar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Kirloskar Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Kirloskar Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

