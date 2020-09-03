Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Competitor Landscape, Opportunity Analysis 2026

The global bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 4.15 billion by 2026 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Material Type (Natural, Synthetic); By Application Type (Spinal Fusion, Craniomaxillofacial, Long Bone); By Region, Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future industry growth.

For decades, bone grafts have been utilized in regenerate the bone, restore the structure and relieve pain. Autographs were traditionally utilized for bone grafting, using the bone of patience itself as a graft. Added to this, autologous bone grafts have been regarded as bone transplant gold standard. However, the use of autologous bone grafts in both tissue harvesting and transplant locations includes the danger of transferring infection during surgical procedures. This can lead to delayed healing of wound and extended stays in hospital. In order to overcome the drawbacks associated with autologous grafts, allografts were introduced in the market.

Increasing instances of orthopedic surgery and musculoskeletal illnesses (MSD) requiring the use of bone grafts and replacements will drive market growth. Approximately 3 million musculoskeletal interventions operate annually in the United States, for instance, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Moreover, bone grafts are also reported to be used worldwide in approximately 2.2 million orthopedic procedures. Increasing use of bone grafts combined with growing instances of illnesses requiring the use of these products will therefore increase the development of the market for bone grafts and replacements. Allografts have both osteo-inductive and osteo-conductive characteristics and therefore serve as autograph replacements. During the forecast period, ready availability of allografts in different shapes and sizes that can be processed in different forms like chips and others as required is likely to increase the allografts segment of the bone grafts and replacements market.

Bone grafts and substitutes have been used to treat flaws considerably. Osteogenesis, osteoinduction, osteoconduction, and structural support are the basic characteristics of bone graft. The fast advances seen in technology and product innovations fuel the development of the worldwide industry for bone grafts and replacements. In addition, the growing amount of musculoskeletal circumstances such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis is another key factor likely to further boost the worldwide bone grafts and replacements market over the timeframe forecast.

Increasing the amount of bone grafting processes, growing aging population with demand for high-quality musculoskeletal function in ancient age, and increasing penetration of specialty orthopedic clinics and health insurance are the main drivers of industry growth. The danger and complications of bone grafting processes and elevated bone graft therapy costs, however, restrict industry growth. Growing consumer awareness of appearance, increasing preference for natural / organic goods, increasing disposable income in emerging economies, the accessibility of technologically sophisticated are driving this industry’s development. On the other side, it is probable that deceptive marketing methods will restrict market growth. It is anticipated that the increasing number of middle-aged people, a fast-paced life and a burgeoning urban population will further drive demand.

In the years ahead, North America is expected to lead the worldwide bone grafts industry. North America retained approximately 38 percent of worldwide bone grafts and replacement market share in 2019. In specific, the US is leading the worldwide industry by generating enormous demand for products due to a large incidence of trauma-related accidents and orthopedic illnesses. Rising osteoarthritis events have resulted to increased demand for bone grafts and replacements used for therapy and transplantation. This also drives the North American bone grafts & substitutes market. In the years ahead, Europe is expected to demonstrate fast development in bone grafts and replace the globally. Due to the increasing demand for innovative and technologically advanced therapies for chronic disease therapy and the existence of major players, Europe was the world’s second major industry in 2019.

Some of the main players on the industry are Orthofix Holdings, Inc.; DePuy Synthes; Medtronic PLC; Stryker Corp, Nuvasive, Inc.; and AlloSource, Inc. among other players.

Polaris Market research has segmented the bone grafts and substitutes industry report on the basis of material, application type, and region

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Natural

Synthetic

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Spinal Fusion

Craniomaxillofacial

Long Bone

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Russia

Asia Pacific India Japan China South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Colombia

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Israel UAE



