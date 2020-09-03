Casein Protein Market 2020 Analysis and Competitive Insights – Fonterra, Kerry Group, Arla Foods, Erie Foods

The Global Casein Protein Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Casein Protein market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The casein protein market is estimated to surpass $5.39 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period 2020–2025.

Market Overview:

The casein protein market is poised to witness significant growth owing to the wide range of applications of casein protein in industries such as food and beverages, and pharmaceutical. With the increasing demand for food and beverages, the demand for casein is increasing as it provides a concentrated source of protein with enriched nutritional, sensory, and functional properties. The Americas region is the largest market for casein protein. The U.S. is the dominating country amongst all other countries and exports casein and related products to Mexico, Canada, China, and Germany.

Global Casein Protein Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies are: FrieslandCampina, Fonterra, Kerry Group, Arla Foods, and Erie Foods., along with their company profile, growth aspects, opportunities, and threats to the market development. This report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry detail related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this report.

Key Market Trends:

– Growing sports nutrition market, and rising dairy and dairy-based product market are set to provide opportunities to casein protein market.

– Booming functional food market for casein protein along with dietary supplements and healthcare proteins are boosting the market for casein protein.

– Growing demand for dairy proteins in emerging markets is also influencing the casein protein market.

Market Outlook:

Casein is a major constituent of cheese and is a rich source of amino acids and phosphorus. It is the primary protein of mammalian milk. Among the various types of caseinates, sodium and calcium caseinates are widely used. The increase in industrial activities in the APAC region reflects positive on the casein protein market. Lack of awareness about casein protein alternatives and increased awareness about the positive protein balance of casein are driving the global casein protein market. The growing demand for casein from the sports nutrition market and increasing usage of casein protein in dietary supplements are also impacting the growth of the casein protein market

The report also gives an analysis of the market by geography, taking into consideration the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). The prominent countries for this market across these regions are also analyzed. The casein protein market in Americas was valued at $2.19 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $2.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

Industry Coverage:

– Types of Casein Protein: Caseins, Caseinates, Casein Hydrolysates, and Others

– Applications of Casein Protein: Food & beverages, industrial applications, nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and others

– Functions of Casein Protein: Emulsification, stabilizing, foaming, and others

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Casein Protein market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Casein Protein market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Casein Protein market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Casein Protein market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Casein Protein report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Research uses a bottom-up approach to assess the overall size of the market. Data from different industries and end-user industries and their applications across different product types are recorded and forecast during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments are documented by industry experts and experts, as well as company representatives, and by analyzing data from these segments and sub-segments over the last few years, externally verified to gain market size

