Ceramic 3D Printing Market Size, Sales, Share by 2027

Global Ceramic 3D Printing Market: Overview

The demand within the global ceramic 3D printing market is rising as ceramics become an important part of interior planning and decoration within houses. The heavy demand for ceramics has compelled sellers to resort to faster and more efficient technologies. The reliance of large vendors of ceramic items on manual labourers had caused a slowdown in growth. Hence, the advent of 3D printing technologies for ceramic manufacturing has emerged as a goldmine of possibilities for market players. The use of ceramic 3D printing machines for developing samples and archetypes within multiple industries has aided market growth.

Effective machines for sintering and repasting of ceramic materials have become available in the market. Moreover, the domain of 3D printing has received voluminous investments from several stakeholders and investors. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the global ceramic 3D printing market is slated to expand at a stellar pace. Furthermore, the use of ceramic 3D printing in the healthcare industry has emerged as a new realm of growth.

Transparency Market Research, in its syndicate report, looks into the leading drivers of demand within the global ceramic 3D printing market. The global ceramic 3D printing market can be segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region. Based on end-use industry, the demand for ceramic 3D printing across the healthcare sector is set to rise in the following years.

Global Ceramic 3D Printing Market: Notable Developments

3D Systems ProX DMP 200 Dental has emerged a key product that holds expertise in manufacturing ceramic dental aids. The parent company for the product is amongst the most esteemed players in the 3D printing market in the US. The high-quality dental prosthetics manufactured by the company have been lauded by regional consumers.

AIM3D ExAM 255 is a renowned German product for ceramic 3D printers. The parent company has acquired expertise in executing pellet extruders, and has transcended as a key player in the global market. DMM Systems, based out of the US, has also emerged as a key market player, with core specialisation in developing ceramic cores and moulds.

Some of the other leading players in the global ceramic 3D printing market are:

Lithoz

Admatec

ExOne

Emerging Objects Formlabs Inc

Global Ceramic 3D Printing Market: Growth Drivers

Advancements in Dentistry

The use of ceramic 3D printing in the field of dentistry has emerged as a vital prospect for market growth. The need for developing dentures and fillers for dental treatments is a key trend across the medical fraternity. Moreover, ceramics come in handy during the root canal treatments. Hence, the global ceramic 3D printing market is slated to grow at a stellar pace in the years to follow. The use of ceramics in the defense and aerospace sector has also transcended as a vital driver of demand within the global market.

Advancements in Interior Planning and Decoration

Art pieces and aesthetic items for home décor are in great demand across the residential sector. Moreover, hotels and restaurants also spend a large part of their revenues on remodelling their architecture and designs. This factor has led to increased use of ceramic 3D printing in recent times, and has also created a large playfield of opportunities for market vendors. The availability of cutting-edge 3D printing technologies is a key consideration while gauging market growth. Moreover, use of ceramic 3D printing in conjunction with metallic printing has also created fresh opportunities for market growth.

