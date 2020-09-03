According to The Insight Partners Ceramic Adhesives Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Ceramic Adhesives Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Ceramic Adhesives Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Ceramic Adhesives Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

The global ceramic adhesives market is accounted to US$ 6,344.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9,931.8 Mn by 2027. The report includes key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global ceramic adhesives market, by type, has been segmented into cement-based, epoxy, acrylic, and others. The cement-based ceramic adhesives segment dominated the global ceramic adhesives market in 2018. Moreover, the epoxy segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. Epoxy-based ceramic adhesives offer exceptional bonding strength and versatility in terms of doing it yourself (DIY) applications. Also, they show excellent resistance to chemical and physical influences and have long term stability, which is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Ceramic adhesives have excellent features such as strong mechanical strength and adhesion, abrasion-resistant, high-temperature stability, good durability and water resistance, convenient operation, etc. which makes them perfect for use in Tiling and flooring applications. There are various engineered formulations used for adhesion to ceramic materials, which include zirconium dioxide, silicon nitride, aluminum oxide, tungsten carbide, boron carbide, and other progressive technical ceramics. These diverse ceramic materials offer reliability, high performance, longevity, and durability, which helps in enabling the manufacturers to satisfy the adhesive needs for adhering to the ceramic surfaces. It doesn’t get affected by the exposure of hostile conditions like abrasion, high humidity, fatigue, stress, chemical attack, cooling, and heating, which is amongst the major factors driving the ceramic adhesives market. Also, the ceramic adhesives manufacturers are increasingly being involved in offering cost-effective and premium adhesive solutions to its customers, which is also acting as a major driving factor for the ceramic adhesives market.

The market for global ceramic adhesives is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global ceramic adhesives market are 3M, Henkel, H.B Fuller, Ardex Group, BASF SE, Bostik, Kerakoll, Mapei Spa., Sika AG, Norcros Plc., and Saint-Gobain, among others.

The report segments the global Ceramic Adhesives Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the global Ceramic Adhesives Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

