China Packaged Drinking Water Market Overview by Growing Demand and Business Outlook 2020- Nestle, Nongfu Spring, Tingyi, Wahaha, Cestbon, Ganten

The China Packaged Drinking Water Market assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the China Packaged Drinking Water market by type, and the sources of these Packaged Drinking Water.

The China Packaged Drinking Water Market is estimated to surpass $24.82 billion by 2021 growing at an estimated CAGR of 13.89% during 2020 to 2021 majorly driven by the increasing health awareness in China and growing consumer affluence and growing middle class. China packaged drinking water market remains highly fragmented, with the top 5 players occupying 50% of the market share in 2020. Further, the Chinese people switching from carbonated soft drinks to packaged drinking water is also set to propel the market growth in the future.

Market Key Players: Nongfu Spring, Tingyi, Wahaha, Cestbon, Ganten, Evergrande Spring, Alkaqua, Watsons, Ice Dew, and Nestle. and Other.

Key Market Trends:

The next few years will prove to be substantial for the water packaging material suppliers owing to an increasing consumption of packaged drinking water in China.

Treated water is estimated to dominate the China Packaged Drinking Water Market with a share of around 85%, thus crediting a value of $9.57 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to witness a growth of nearly 14.27% projecting to around $21.50 billion by 2021.

China packaged drinking water market follow direct distribution channels. Most of the sales are done in this industry through their own distribution networks, with many companies having their standard and licensed distributors.

Innovation is the key to success in this industry, each suppliers is focusing on the innovative packaging for drinking water. This helps to create unique brand identity and differentiate from its suppliers.

China packaged drinking water market is growing rapidly over the past decade due to growing population and awareness to consume safe and pure water. The packaged drinking water market is saturated but innovation opportunities still exists.

As per recent analysis, the China packaged drinking water market is forecast to surpass $24.82 billion by 2021 majorly driven by increasing health awareness and people switching from carbonated soft drinks to packaged water.

