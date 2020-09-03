China Processed Meat Market Competitive Insights, Production and Demand 2020-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

MarketIntelligenceData report, titled Global China Processed Meat Market Size and Forecast to 2025 presents a comprehensive take on the overall market. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the global China Processed Meat market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject. Analysts have offered unbiased outlook on the global China Processed Meat market to guide clients toward a well-informed business decision.

The Global China Processed Meat Market offers useful insights into the trends and the factors that propel this Global market. This market study comprehensively discusses the salient features of the Global China Processed Meat Market in terms of the market structure and landscape, the challenges, demand factors, and the expected market performance.

China processed meat market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global China Processed Meat market profiled in the report: Smithfield Foods Inc. formed a strategic partnership with JD.com and Henan Shanghai Investment and Development Co. Ltd

Key Market Trends

Increasing Per Capita Consumption of Pork

Pork is one of the most commonly consumed red meat that is often consumed unprocessed. However, cured or preserved pork products are also widely consumed. These include smoked pork, ham, bacon, and sausages. China accounts for 49% of the global pork consumption, consuming 28% of the worlds meat supply, which is way ahead of Europe and the United States with 21 and 9.7 million metric tons, respectively. The trend of chilled and frozen pork products is also boosting the market studied. In line with this trend, several chilled processed red meat products, including Classical German Bacon, Tasty Pork Shank, and Black Pepper Pork Chop, have been introduced into the market for this early new trend, which makes the sales for processed meat on the rise. However, the African swine fever epidemic ravaged pig herds resulting in a 14% rise in pork prices. The rising pork prices are expected to trigger a ripple effect throughout Chinas economy, as it is importing pork from European Union, Brazil, Canada, and the United States, to meet the domestic demand as it is countrys essential meat.

Regional Analysis For China Processed Meat Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

