Cholangiocarcinoma Market Analysis, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030”.
- Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) with 4,471 cases, followed by Italy and the United Kingdom.
- As per DelveInsight insights, the incidence rate varied based on type specific cases and the estimates showed an increasing trend in the Intrahepatic CCA cases, while Extrahepatic CCA showed a decreasing trend or in some are stable cases.
- DelveInsight’s assessment based on the recent studies suggests that overall 37% of the CCA cases belongs to US in the 7M for the study period of 2017.
- Spain had the lowest incident population. As per our estimates, Japan had 4,287 incident cases of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) in 2017.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- Incyte Corporation
- Delcath Systems
- QED Therapeutics
- Nucana
- And Many Others
Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) also known as Biliary Tract Cancer is a rare and heterogeneous malignant neoplasm with epithelial cell origin of biliary duct and histologic and biochemical features of cholangiocyte differentiation.
The malignant tumor may arise from any portion of the bile duct i.e., from terminal ductules (canals of Hering) to the ampulla of Vater, as well as at the peribiliary glands (intramural and extramural) and sometimes may affect gallbladder. Inflammation, cholestasis and receptor tyrosine kinases such as IL-6 receptor, c-MET and the EGFR family members are key signaling pathways in cholangiocarcinogenesis.
Hitherto, surgical treatments are the only potentially curative therapeutic options for all the subtypes of CCA. However, the majority of CCA patients are diagnosed at late stage disease, and nearly more than one-fourth of patients considered resectable are found to be unresectable during explorative laparotomy.
- Ivosidenib
- Pemigatinib
- Melphalan Hydrochloride
- Infigratinib
- Acelarin
- And Many Others
