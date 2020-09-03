Configuration Management (CM) Tools Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2020-2030

Configuration Management (CM) is a suit of interrelated processes, supporting tools, and management techniques that assure an enterprise is making appropriate business decisions, carrying out correct actions, and that all the work products are performing desired tasks at every point in the lifecycle.

Configuration management includes the updates and the versions for software packages, along with locations and network addresses of hardware devices. Whenever a system needs an update, either software or hardware, the user can access the configuration management program and database to check status of currently installed programs and can take decision regarding the upgradation needed.

Configuration management tools are used for managing source codes, developing software, managing software configurations, change management, install packaging and defect tracking. CM tools offer benefits such as reduction of redundant work, effective management of simultaneous updates, avoiding configuration related problems and simplification of coordination between team members.

Configuration Management Tools Market: Market Overview

In recent years DevOps (software Development and information technology Operations) has gone from a fringe movement to a must-have entity for any IT enterprise. Tasks such as, provisioning environments, deploying applications and maintaining infrastructures, were traditionally executed manually. In order to eliminate element of human error associated with these tasks configuration management (CM) tools came into existence.

Configuration management technological space has matured significantly over the past few years and the market will witness further evolution in the future too. The current mainstream solutions are complicated, unforgiving and a difficult to maintain. Therefore, configuration management is expected to remain one of the major concerns for all DevOps teams in the foreseeable future.

Configuration Management Tools Market: Market Dynamics

Major factors which are playing key role in the increasing popularity of configuration management tools are – their features to store information associated with versions and builds of the software, increasing demand for reducing system complexity, advent of the cloud concept, and an increasing need to see detailed picture of your organization’s hardware and software.

Additionally, increasing number of enterprises are realizing that they cannot afford to rely on patchwork or ad-hoc systems for configuration management. There growing preference towards configuration management tools is expected to further propel the market growth.

Configuration Management Tools Market: Segmentation

Global Configuration Management Tools market can be segmented on the basis deployment, solution type, end user and regions.

On the basis of deployment, the market can be classified as on premises and cloud based.

On the basis of product type, the market can be classified as automation based and CMDB (Configuration Management Database).

On the basis of end user, the market can be classified as IT & telecom, military, civil & infrastructure, BFSI, and others.

Configuration Management Tools Market: Competition Landscape

Major players active in the configuration management tools market are Chef, Puppet, CFEngine AS, Red Hat, Inc. (Ansible), SaltStack Inc., Canonical Ltd. (Juju), HashiCorp (Vagrant) and Microsoft (PowerShell DSC).

Regional analysis for configuration management tools market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Nordics Benelux Rest of the Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

