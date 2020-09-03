Corded Drills Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2026 | DEWALT, Makita, Black and Decker

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Corded Drills Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Corded Drills market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Corded Drills market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Corded Drills market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Corded Drills market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Corded Drills report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Corded Drills report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Corded Drills market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Corded Drills market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Corded Drills market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Corded Drills market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Corded Drills market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Corded Drills Market Research Report: DEWALT, Makita, Black and Decker, SKIL, PORTER-CABLE, Hitachi, Bosch, VonHaus

Corded Drills Market Types: Hammer Drills

Impact Drills



Corded Drills Market Applications: Household

Commercial



The Corded Drills Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Corded Drills market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Corded Drills market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Corded Drills market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Corded Drills industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Corded Drills market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Corded Drills market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Corded Drills market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Corded Drills Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Corded Drills Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Corded Drills Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hammer Drills

1.4.3 Impact Drills

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Corded Drills Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Corded Drills Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Corded Drills Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Corded Drills Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Corded Drills, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Corded Drills Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Corded Drills Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Corded Drills Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Corded Drills Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Corded Drills Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Corded Drills Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Corded Drills Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Corded Drills Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Corded Drills Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Corded Drills Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Corded Drills Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Corded Drills Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Corded Drills Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Corded Drills Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Corded Drills Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Corded Drills Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Corded Drills Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Corded Drills Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Corded Drills Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Corded Drills Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Corded Drills Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Corded Drills Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Corded Drills Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Corded Drills Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Corded Drills Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Corded Drills Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Corded Drills Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Corded Drills Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Corded Drills Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Corded Drills Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Corded Drills Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Corded Drills Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Corded Drills Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Corded Drills Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Corded Drills Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Corded Drills Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Corded Drills Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Corded Drills Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Corded Drills Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Corded Drills Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Corded Drills Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Corded Drills Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Corded Drills Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Corded Drills Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Corded Drills Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Corded Drills Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Corded Drills Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Corded Drills Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Corded Drills Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Corded Drills Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Corded Drills Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Corded Drills Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Corded Drills Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Corded Drills Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Corded Drills Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Corded Drills Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Corded Drills Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Corded Drills Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Corded Drills Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Corded Drills Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Corded Drills Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Corded Drills Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Corded Drills Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Corded Drills Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Corded Drills Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Corded Drills Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Corded Drills Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Corded Drills Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Corded Drills Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Corded Drills Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Corded Drills Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Corded Drills Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Corded Drills Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Corded Drills Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Corded Drills Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Corded Drills Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Corded Drills Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Corded Drills Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Corded Drills Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Corded Drills Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Corded Drills Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DEWALT

12.1.1 DEWALT Corporation Information

12.1.2 DEWALT Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 DEWALT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 DEWALT Corded Drills Products Offered

12.1.5 DEWALT Recent Development

12.2 Makita

12.2.1 Makita Corporation Information

12.2.2 Makita Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Makita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Makita Corded Drills Products Offered

12.2.5 Makita Recent Development

12.3 Black and Decker

12.3.1 Black and Decker Corporation Information

12.3.2 Black and Decker Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Black and Decker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Black and Decker Corded Drills Products Offered

12.3.5 Black and Decker Recent Development

12.4 SKIL

12.4.1 SKIL Corporation Information

12.4.2 SKIL Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SKIL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 SKIL Corded Drills Products Offered

12.4.5 SKIL Recent Development

12.5 PORTER-CABLE

12.5.1 PORTER-CABLE Corporation Information

12.5.2 PORTER-CABLE Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 PORTER-CABLE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 PORTER-CABLE Corded Drills Products Offered

12.5.5 PORTER-CABLE Recent Development

12.6 Hitachi

12.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Hitachi Corded Drills Products Offered

12.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.7 Bosch

12.7.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Bosch Corded Drills Products Offered

12.7.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.8 VonHaus

12.8.1 VonHaus Corporation Information

12.8.2 VonHaus Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 VonHaus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 VonHaus Corded Drills Products Offered

12.8.5 VonHaus Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Corded Drills Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Corded Drills Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”