Decoding Growth Dynamic of Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market 2018-2028

The global market for dehydrated vegetables registered the revenue worth US$ 54,241.9 Mn in 2017, which is likely to exceed US$ 90,636.0 Mn by the end of 2028 at a promising CAGR of 4.8%.
This report provides forecast and analysis of the global dehydrated vegetables market. It provides historical data of 2013 along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on dehydrated vegetables for the global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global dehydrated vegetables market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current industry trends and opportunities for dehydrated vegetables. It also provides with an insight on value chain analysis. In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis, key players and their strategic overview. The dashboard offers a detailed comparison of dehydrated vegetables manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by end use, by nature, by form, by technology, by product type, and by region.
As different variety of vegetables are available seasonally and cannot be stored for longer time. The majority of the vegetables are not available during offseason. To overcome the problem dehydration technique has been developed by which vegetables can be preserved for longer period and consumed as and when needed. This value addition to the vegetables besides ensuring availability also improves its economics. In the present day life style when both the almost most members of family work and do not find time to shop for fresh vegetables, clean them, sort them and size them before cooking, dehydrated vegetables are convenient. The report further states that the use of dehydrated vegetables in food industry is likely to result in a lucrative market opportunity for producers of dehydrated vegetables targeting this segment.
The report includes company profiles of key producers of dehydrated vegetables and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, the Middle East & Africa. By nature, the global dehydrated vegetables market is segmented into organic and conventional. By form, the global dehydrated vegetables market is segmented into minced & chopped, powder & granules, flakes, slices & cubes, and others. By product type, dehydrated vegetables market is segmented into carrots, onions, potatoes, broccoli, beans, peas, cabbage, mushroom, and tomatoes. By end-use, the global dehydrated vegetables market is segmented as a food manufacturer, food service, and retail. By Technology, dehydrated vegetables market is segmented into air drying, spray drying, freeze drying, drum drying, vacuum drying, and others
For the estimation of revenue, regional average prices were obtained through quotes from numerous dehydrated vegetables manufacturers, exporters, and distributors. The data for vegetables production is obtained from the U.S. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), associations, and government bodies and for all key countries considered in the study. The trade analysis for these crops has been done to arrive at the consumption scenario of vegetables. The analysis of food processing industry is done for estimating the dehydrated vegetables market scenario. All key end-use segments have been considered and potential uses have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Some of the key data points collected for modeling approach include food and beverage industry scenario, fruits & vegetables market outlook, food processing industry overview, major types of dehydrated vegetables etc. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates.
A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. This report covers market dynamics related to dehydrated vegetables market that includes market dynamics such as drivers and trends influencing the segment and opportunities in dehydrated vegetables market. Report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the dehydrated vegetables market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, the product portfolio of dehydrated vegetables manufacturers and recent developments in the market. The key players in the dehydrated vegetables market space includes E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Merck KGaA, Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V. , Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group Plc, Naturex SA, BTSA Biotecnologas Aplicadas, S.L., Galactic S.A, Handary S.A., Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co.,Ltd., Kalsec Inc., Siveele B.V., Cayman Chemical Company, Inc, MAYASAN Food Industries A.S., Wiley Organics, Inc. (Organic Technologies), Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Dumoco Co. Ltd.
Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market By Nature
Organic
Conventional
Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market By Form
Minced & Chopped
Powder & Granules
Flakes
Slices & Cubes
Others
Global Dehydrated Vegetables market By Product Type
Carrots
Onions
Potatoes
Broccoli
Beans
Peas
Cabbage
Mushroom
Tomatoes
Global Dehydrated Vegetables market By End-Use
Food Manufacturer
Food Service
Retail
Global Dehydrated Vegetables market By Technology
Air Drying
Spray Drying
Freeze Drying
Drum Drying
Vacuum Drying
Others
Global Dehydrated Vegetables market By Region
North America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Latin America
Asia Pacific excluding Japan
Japan
Middle East & Africa
21. Research Methodology
