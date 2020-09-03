Decoding Growth Dynamic of Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market 2018-2028

The global market for dehydrated vegetables registered the revenue worth US$ 54,241.9 Mn in 2017, which is likely to exceed US$ 90,636.0 Mn by the end of 2028 at a promising CAGR of 4.8%.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global dehydrated vegetables market. It provides historical data of 2013 along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on dehydrated vegetables for the global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global dehydrated vegetables market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current industry trends and opportunities for dehydrated vegetables. It also provides with an insight on value chain analysis. In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis, key players and their strategic overview. The dashboard offers a detailed comparison of dehydrated vegetables manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by end use, by nature, by form, by technology, by product type, and by region.

Request Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1935593

As different variety of vegetables are available seasonally and cannot be stored for longer time. The majority of the vegetables are not available during offseason. To overcome the problem dehydration technique has been developed by which vegetables can be preserved for longer period and consumed as and when needed. This value addition to the vegetables besides ensuring availability also improves its economics. In the present day life style when both the almost most members of family work and do not find time to shop for fresh vegetables, clean them, sort them and size them before cooking, dehydrated vegetables are convenient. The report further states that the use of dehydrated vegetables in food industry is likely to result in a lucrative market opportunity for producers of dehydrated vegetables targeting this segment.

The report includes company profiles of key producers of dehydrated vegetables and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, the Middle East & Africa. By nature, the global dehydrated vegetables market is segmented into organic and conventional. By form, the global dehydrated vegetables market is segmented into minced & chopped, powder & granules, flakes, slices & cubes, and others. By product type, dehydrated vegetables market is segmented into carrots, onions, potatoes, broccoli, beans, peas, cabbage, mushroom, and tomatoes. By end-use, the global dehydrated vegetables market is segmented as a food manufacturer, food service, and retail. By Technology, dehydrated vegetables market is segmented into air drying, spray drying, freeze drying, drum drying, vacuum drying, and others

For the estimation of revenue, regional average prices were obtained through quotes from numerous dehydrated vegetables manufacturers, exporters, and distributors. The data for vegetables production is obtained from the U.S. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), associations, and government bodies and for all key countries considered in the study. The trade analysis for these crops has been done to arrive at the consumption scenario of vegetables. The analysis of food processing industry is done for estimating the dehydrated vegetables market scenario. All key end-use segments have been considered and potential uses have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Some of the key data points collected for modeling approach include food and beverage industry scenario, fruits & vegetables market outlook, food processing industry overview, major types of dehydrated vegetables etc. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. This report covers market dynamics related to dehydrated vegetables market that includes market dynamics such as drivers and trends influencing the segment and opportunities in dehydrated vegetables market. Report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the dehydrated vegetables market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, the product portfolio of dehydrated vegetables manufacturers and recent developments in the market. The key players in the dehydrated vegetables market space includes E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Merck KGaA, Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V. , Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group Plc, Naturex SA, BTSA Biotecnologas Aplicadas, S.L., Galactic S.A, Handary S.A., Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co.,Ltd., Kalsec Inc., Siveele B.V., Cayman Chemical Company, Inc, MAYASAN Food Industries A.S., Wiley Organics, Inc. (Organic Technologies), Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Dumoco Co. Ltd.

Enquiry For Discount Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1935593

Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market By Form

Minced & Chopped

Powder & Granules

Flakes

Slices & Cubes

Others

Global Dehydrated Vegetables market By Product Type

Carrots

Onions

Potatoes

Broccoli

Beans

Peas

Cabbage

Mushroom

Tomatoes

Global Dehydrated Vegetables market By End-Use

Food Manufacturer

Food Service

Retail

Global Dehydrated Vegetables market By Technology

Air Drying

Spray Drying

Freeze Drying

Drum Drying

Vacuum Drying

Others

Global Dehydrated Vegetables market By Region

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1935593

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

A gist of the report, highlighting the key takeaways

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

A definition of Dehydrated Vegetables and related market taxonomy

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Analyst Credentials

2.4. About FMI

3. Dehydrated Vegetables Market Background

Tracking the market scenario, with key inferences drawn from historical data, current trends, and future prospects

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Global Economic Outlook

3.3.1. Global GDP by Technology and Country, 20062021

3.3.2. Global Industry Value Added

3.3.3. Global Food & Beverage Industry Outlook

3.4. Global Food Losses

3.5. Preservation Techniques to avoid food wastage & losses

3.6. Product Qualities of Drying Techniques

3.7. Weight Reduction v/s Nutritional Content of Dehydrated Foods

3.8. Global Vegetable Production Scenario

3.9. Global Carrot Production Scenario

3.10. Global Cabbage Production Scenario

3.11. Global Tomato Production Scenario

3.12. Regulatory Scenario : USDA

3.13. Processing Details for Dried Vegetables

3.14. Market Dynamics

3.14.1. Drivers

3.14.2. Restraints

3.14.3. Trends

3.15. Consumer Sentimental Analysis

3.16. Value Chain Analysis

3.17. Forecast Factors Relevance and Impact

4. Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028

An overview of the global market size and future projections

4.1. Market Volume (Metric Tons) Projections

4.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) Projections

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Projections

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Pricing Analysis

A detailed analysis of pricing is presented based on key Regions

5.1. Regional Average Pricing Analysis

5.1.1. North America

5.1.2. Latin America

5.1.3. Western Europe

5.1.4. Eastern Europe

5.1.5. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

5.1.6. Middle East & Africa

5.1.7. Japan

6. Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

A detailed, Regions-wise assessment, providing projections on market growth in key Regions

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Technology

6.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Technology

6.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Regions, 20132017

6.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Regions, 2018-2028

6.3.1. North America

6.3.2. Latin America

6.3.3. Western Europe

6.3.4. Eastern Europe

6.3.5. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

6.3.6. Middle East & Africa

6.3.7. Japan

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Regions

7. Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028, by Product Type

Product type classification into commonly used types of Dehydrated Vegetables highlighting historical trends, current market value, and future projections on the basis of key segments

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Product Type

7.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Product Type

7.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Product Type, 20132017

7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Product Type, 2018-2028

7.3.1. Carrots

7.3.2. Onions

7.3.3. Potatoes

7.3.4. Broccoli

7.3.5. Beans

7.3.6. Peas

7.3.7. Cabbage

7.3.8. Mushrooms

7.3.9. Tomatoes

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

8. Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028, by End User

Assessment of End Users of Dehydrated Vegetables, highlighting key trends

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By End User

8.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By End User

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By End User, 20132017

8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By End User, 2018-2028

8.3.1. Food Manufacturer

8.3.1.1. Snack & Savory Products

8.3.1.2. Infant Foods

8.3.1.3. Soups

8.3.1.4. Salads, Dressings & Sauces

8.3.1.5. Others

8.3.2. Food Service

8.3.3. Retail

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End User

9. Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028, by Nature

Assessment of Nature of Dehydrated Vegetables, highlighting historical trends, current market value, and future projections on the basis of key segments

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Nature

9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Nature

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Nature, 20132017

9.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Nature 2018-2028

9.3.1. Organic

9.3.2. Conventional

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Nature

10. Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028, by Form

Assessment of Form of Dehydrated Vegetables, highlighting historical trends, current market value, and future projections on the basis of key segments

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Form

10.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Form

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Form, 20132017

10.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Form 2018-2028

10.3.1. Minced & Chopped

10.3.2. Powder & Granules

10.3.3. Flakes

10.3.4. Slice & Cubes

10.3.5. Others

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Form

11. Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028, by Technology

Assessment of Technology of Dehydrated Vegetables, highlighting historical trends, current market value, and future projections on the basis of key segments

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Technology

11.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Technology

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Technology, 20132017

11.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Technology, 2018-2028

11.3.1. Air Drying

11.3.2. Spray Drying

11.3.3. Freeze Drying

11.3.4. Drum Drying

11.3.5. Vacuum Drying

11.3.6. Others

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Nature

12. Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028, by Distribution Channel

Assessment of distribution channels currently gaining traction, highlighting historical trends and forecasts on the basis of key segments

12.1. Introduction

12.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Distribution Channel

12.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Distribution Channel

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Distribution Channel, 20132017

12.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2018-2028

12.3.1. Direct

12.3.2. Indirect

12.3.2.1. Store Based Retailing

12.3.2.1.1. Hypermarket/Supermarket

12.3.2.1.2. Convenience Store

12.3.2.1.3. Traditional Grocery Retailers

12.3.2.1.4. Food & Drink Specialty Stores

12.3.2.2. Online Retail

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Distribution Channel

13. North America Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028

Market analysis and forecast in U.S. and Canada

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Market Segments, 20132017

13.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Segments, 2018-2028

13.3.1. By Country

13.3.1.1. U.S.

13.3.1.2. Canada

13.3.2. By Product Type

13.3.3. By Nature

13.3.4. By End Use

13.3.5. By Form

13.3.6. By Technology

13.3.7. By Distribution Channel

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.4.1. By Country

13.4.2. By Product Type

13.4.3. By Nature

13.4.4. By End Use

13.4.5. By Form

13.4.6. By Technology

13.4.7. By Distribution Channel

13.5. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

13.6. Key Participants Market Presence Intensity Mapping

14. Latin America Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028

Market analysis and forecast in Brazil, Mexico and rest of Latin America

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Market Segments, 20132017

14.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Segments, 2018-2028

14.3.1. By Country

14.3.1.1. Brazil

14.3.1.2. Mexico

14.3.1.3. Rest of Latin America

14.3.2. By Product Type

14.3.3. By Nature

14.3.4. By End Use

14.3.5. By Form

14.3.6. By Technology

14.3.7. By Distribution Channel

14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.4.1. By Country

14.4.2. By Product Type

14.4.3. By Nature

14.4.4. By End Use

14.4.5. By Form

14.4.6. By Technology

14.4.7. By Distribution Channel

14.5. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

14.6. Key Participants Market Presence Intensity Mapping

15. Western Europe Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028

Market analysis and forecast in EU5, Benelux, Nordic and rest of Western Europe

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Market Segments, 20132017

15.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Segments, 2018-2028

15.3.1. By Country

15.3.1.1. Germany

15.3.1.2. United Kingdom

15.3.1.3. France

15.3.1.4. Italy

15.3.1.5. Spain

15.3.1.6. Benelux

15.3.1.7. Nordic Technology

15.3.1.8. Rest of Western Europe

15.3.2. By Product Type

15.3.3. By Nature

15.3.4. By End Use

15.3.5. By Form

15.3.6. By Technology

15.3.7. By Distribution Channel

15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

15.4.1. By Country

15.4.2. By Product Type

15.4.3. By Nature

15.4.4. By End Use

15.4.5. By Form

15.4.6. By Technology

15.4.7. By Distribution Channel

15.5. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

15.6. Key Participants Market Presence Intensity Mapping

16. Eastern Europe Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028

Market analysis and forecast in Russia, Poland and rest of Eastern Europe

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Market Segments, 20132017

16.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Segments, 2018-2028

16.3.1. By Country

16.3.1.1. Russia

16.3.1.2. Poland

16.3.1.3. Rest of Eastern Europe

16.3.2. By Product Type

16.3.3. By Nature

16.3.4. By End Use

16.3.5. By Form

16.3.6. By Technology

16.3.7. By Distribution Channel

16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

16.4.1. By Country

16.4.2. By Product Type

16.4.3. By Nature

16.4.4. By End Use

16.4.5. By Form

16.4.6. By Technology

16.4.7. By Distribution Channel

16.5. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

16.6. Key Participants Market Presence Intensity Mapping

17. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028

Market analysis and forecast in China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand and Rest of APEJ

17.1. Introduction

17.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Market Segments, 20132017

17.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Segments, 2018-2028

17.3.1. By Country

17.3.1.1. China

17.3.1.2. India

17.3.1.3. ASEAN

17.3.1.4. Australia and New Zealand

17.3.1.5. Rest of APEJ

17.3.2. By Product Type

17.3.3. By Nature

17.3.4. By End Use

17.3.5. By Form

17.3.6. By Technology

17.3.7. By Distribution Channel

17.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

17.4.1. By Country

17.4.2. By Product Type

17.4.3. By Nature

17.4.4. By End Use

17.4.5. By Form

17.4.6. By Technology

17.4.7. By Distribution Channel

17.5. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

17.6. Key Participants Market Presence Intensity Mapping

18. Middle East & Africa Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028

Market analysis and forecast in GCC countries, South Africa and rest of MEA

18.1. Introduction

18.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Market Segments, 20132017

18.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Segments, 2018-2028

18.3.1. By Country

18.3.1.1. GCC Countries

18.3.1.2. South Africa

18.3.1.3. North Africa

18.3.1.4. Rest of MEA

18.3.2. By Product Type

18.3.3. By Nature

18.3.4. By End Use

18.3.5. By Form

18.3.6. By Technology

18.3.7. By Distribution Channel

18.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

18.4.1. By Country

18.4.2. By Product Type

18.4.3. By Nature

18.4.4. By End Use

18.4.5. By Form

18.4.6. By Technology

18.4.7. By Distribution Channel

18.5. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

18.6. Key Participants Market Presence Intensity Mapping

19. Japan Dehydrated Vegetables Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182028

Market analysis and forecast in Japan

19.1. Introduction

19.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Market Segments, 20132017

19.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Segments, 2018-2028

19.3.1. By Product Type

19.3.2. By Nature

19.3.3. By End Use

19.3.4. By Form

19.3.5. By Technology

19.3.6. By Distribution Channel

19.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

19.4.1. By Product Type

19.4.2. By Nature

19.4.3. By End Use

19.4.4. By Form

19.4.5. By Technology

19.4.6. By Distribution Channel

19.5. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

19.6. Key Participants Market Presence Intensity Mapping

20. Competition Analysis

Profile of some of the key market players, with specific focus on business and product strategies

20.1. Market Structure

20.2. Competition Dashboard

20.3. Competitive Benchmarking

20.4. Competition Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions and Expansions)

20.5. Competition Deepdive

20.5.1. Olam International

20.5.1.1. Overview

20.5.1.2. Product Portfolio

20.5.1.3. Production Footprint

20.5.1.4. Sales Footprint

20.5.1.5. Strategy Overview

20.5.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy

20.5.1.5.2. Product Strategy

20.5.1.5.3. Channel Strategy

20.5.2. Naturex S.A.

20.5.3. Symrise AG

20.5.4. Mercer Foods, LLC

20.5.5. BC Foods, Inc.

20.5.6. Harmony House Foods, Inc.

20.5.7. Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

20.5.8. Real Dehydrated Pvt Ltd

20.5.9. Green Rootz

20.5.10. Silva International, Inc.

20.5.11. Van Drunen Farms

20.5.12. Kissan Foods

20.5.13. Rosun Groups

20.5.14. Mevive International Food Ingredients

20.5.15. Catz International B.V.

21. Research Methodology

Browse Detailed TOC, Tables, Figures, Charts @ https://www.researchmoz.us/dehydrated-vegetables-market-global-industry-analysis-2013-2017-and-opportunity-assessment-2018-2028-report.html

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/