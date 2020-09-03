Demand for Yarrow Oil to be Fueled by Changes in Consumer Perception in the Light of COVID 19

Market Introduction:

In the new aura of a modern world, people have started to prefer natural and herbal products instead of high priced artificial products. Achillea millefolium commonly known as yarrow is a flowering plant, native to temperate regions in Asia, North America and Europe. Yarrow oil is extracted by steam distillation of dried yarrow plant which is blue in color. Yarrow oil is of high importance and has a high reputation since ages as it possesses various therapeutic properties and has all healing action. Yarrow oil has various health benefits such as anti-inflammatory actions, anti-rheumatic, anti-bacterial and antiseptic actions, astringent, diaphoretic, tranquilizing actions etc. Yarrow oil is also used in some Swedish beers to improve digestive health. It is also used in blending with different essential oils to enhance the properties of oils. Yarrow oil is also used in cosmetic industry as it possesses anti-oxidant effects, hence it is used in various facial creams, shampoo, and lotions.

On the basis of region, Yarrow oil market is holding the highest share in Europe, followed by Asia and then North America, where it is often considered as weed. Yarrow oil market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Yarrow oil Market: Segmentation

Yarrow oil is a herbal alternative used in cosmetics and skin care and aromatherapy. Yarrow oil market can be segmented on the basis of source, applications, origin, and region.

On the basis of source, Yarrow oil market can be segmented into flower yarrow oil and dried plant yarrow oil.

Yarrow oil market can be further segmented on the basis of applications into aromatherapy, cosmetic and skin care products. Yarrow oil has also found an application in Swedish beers as well.

On the basis of origin, Yarrow oil market can be segmented into organic yarrow oil and conventional yarrow oil. Organic products are more preferred in the market.

Yarrow oil market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

Due to change in the market trend, people are more interested in natural products which will play an important role in fueling the growth of present yarrow oil market. Yarrow oil is new in a lot of the countries and has a potential market to grow because of its established reputation in therapeutic properties. Improved farming techniques in the producing regions and plant’s own ability to grow fast have created a good surplus yield, which is leading to the easy availability of cheap raw source for the yarrow oil market, hence could be considered as a driving force. Anti-inflammatory and several other properties such as diaphoretic and tranquilizing actions of yarrow oil are expected to increase the demand of yarrow oil in the market.

Less awareness among the population about the yarrow oil could be considered as a restraint for the market. Yarrow oil may show neurotoxic effects if taken in high dosage and can cause a headache and skin irritation, owing to its restraints.

Yarrow oil Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on the geographic regions, global yarrow oil market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.

On the basis of production pattern, Europe holds the largest share of yarrow oil market followed by Asia pacific which also possess a large yarrow oil market. Germany, France, Hungary and Yugoslavia hold the top list of producers in Europe.

Asia Pacific yarrow oil market is expected to grow at significant rate in terms of production as well as consumption during the forecast period because people have started to opt for herbal products. China is one of the largest producers in the region.

North America also holds third position in production of yarrow oil. The Middle East and Africa is expected to grow in the forecast period as consumption in this region is expected to increase.

Yarrow oil Market: Key Players

The local manufacturers could be the key players in uprising yarrow oil market. Some of the prominent manufacturers of yarrow oil are Organic Infusions, Inc., Neal’s Yard Remedies, Florihana, Bristol botanicals ltd., Carruba, Inc., SRS Aromatics, NHR organic oils and few other regional players.