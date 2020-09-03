Dental CBCT Scanners Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | 3Shape, ASAHI Roentgen, Carestream

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Dental CBCT Scanners market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dental CBCT Scanners market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dental CBCT Scanners report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dental CBCT Scanners report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dental CBCT Scanners market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dental CBCT Scanners market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dental CBCT Scanners market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dental CBCT Scanners market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dental CBCT Scanners market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Dental CBCT Scanners Market Research Report: 3Shape, ASAHI Roentgen, Carestream, Castellini, DABI ATLANTE, Dentium, Dentsply Sirona, Edlen Imaging, FONA Dental, Gendex Dental Systems, Genoray, Imaging Sciences International, Instrumentarium Dental, Kavo, MEGAGEN IMPLANT Co., Ltd., NewTom, Owandy Radiology, Planmeca, PointNix, Satelec, SOREDEX, Takara Belmont Corporation, Trident, VATECH, Villa Sistemi Medicali, YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD.

Global Dental CBCT Scanners Market Segmentation by Product: Dental X-Ray Scanner

Panoramic X-Ray System

Cephalometric X-Ray System



Global Dental CBCT Scanners Market Segmentation by Application: Dental Clinic

Hospital



The Dental CBCT Scanners Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dental CBCT Scanners market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dental CBCT Scanners market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dental CBCT Scanners market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dental CBCT Scanners industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dental CBCT Scanners market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dental CBCT Scanners market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dental CBCT Scanners market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dental CBCT Scanners Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Dental CBCT Scanners Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dental X-Ray Scanner

1.4.3 Panoramic X-Ray System

1.4.4 Cephalometric X-Ray System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Dental Clinic

1.5.3 Hospital

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Dental CBCT Scanners, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Dental CBCT Scanners Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Dental CBCT Scanners Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Dental CBCT Scanners Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Dental CBCT Scanners Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Dental CBCT Scanners Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dental CBCT Scanners Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Dental CBCT Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Dental CBCT Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Dental CBCT Scanners Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Dental CBCT Scanners Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Dental CBCT Scanners Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Dental CBCT Scanners Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Dental CBCT Scanners Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Dental CBCT Scanners Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Dental CBCT Scanners Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Dental CBCT Scanners Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Dental CBCT Scanners Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Dental CBCT Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Dental CBCT Scanners Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Dental CBCT Scanners Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Dental CBCT Scanners Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Dental CBCT Scanners Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Dental CBCT Scanners Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Dental CBCT Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Dental CBCT Scanners Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Dental CBCT Scanners Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Dental CBCT Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Dental CBCT Scanners Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Dental CBCT Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Dental CBCT Scanners Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Dental CBCT Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Dental CBCT Scanners Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Dental CBCT Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Dental CBCT Scanners Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Dental CBCT Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Dental CBCT Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dental CBCT Scanners Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dental CBCT Scanners Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3Shape

12.1.1 3Shape Corporation Information

12.1.2 3Shape Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3Shape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 3Shape Dental CBCT Scanners Products Offered

12.1.5 3Shape Recent Development

12.2 ASAHI Roentgen

12.2.1 ASAHI Roentgen Corporation Information

12.2.2 ASAHI Roentgen Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ASAHI Roentgen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 ASAHI Roentgen Dental CBCT Scanners Products Offered

12.2.5 ASAHI Roentgen Recent Development

12.3 Carestream

12.3.1 Carestream Corporation Information

12.3.2 Carestream Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Carestream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Carestream Dental CBCT Scanners Products Offered

12.3.5 Carestream Recent Development

12.4 Castellini

12.4.1 Castellini Corporation Information

12.4.2 Castellini Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Castellini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Castellini Dental CBCT Scanners Products Offered

12.4.5 Castellini Recent Development

12.5 DABI ATLANTE

12.5.1 DABI ATLANTE Corporation Information

12.5.2 DABI ATLANTE Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 DABI ATLANTE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 DABI ATLANTE Dental CBCT Scanners Products Offered

12.5.5 DABI ATLANTE Recent Development

12.6 Dentium

12.6.1 Dentium Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dentium Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dentium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Dentium Dental CBCT Scanners Products Offered

12.6.5 Dentium Recent Development

12.7 Dentsply Sirona

12.7.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dentsply Sirona Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Dentsply Sirona Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Dentsply Sirona Dental CBCT Scanners Products Offered

12.7.5 Dentsply Sirona Recent Development

12.8 Edlen Imaging

12.8.1 Edlen Imaging Corporation Information

12.8.2 Edlen Imaging Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Edlen Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Edlen Imaging Dental CBCT Scanners Products Offered

12.8.5 Edlen Imaging Recent Development

12.9 FONA Dental

12.9.1 FONA Dental Corporation Information

12.9.2 FONA Dental Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 FONA Dental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 FONA Dental Dental CBCT Scanners Products Offered

12.9.5 FONA Dental Recent Development

12.10 Gendex Dental Systems

12.10.1 Gendex Dental Systems Corporation Information

12.10.2 Gendex Dental Systems Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Gendex Dental Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Gendex Dental Systems Dental CBCT Scanners Products Offered

12.10.5 Gendex Dental Systems Recent Development

12.12 Imaging Sciences International

12.12.1 Imaging Sciences International Corporation Information

12.12.2 Imaging Sciences International Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Imaging Sciences International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Imaging Sciences International Products Offered

12.12.5 Imaging Sciences International Recent Development

12.13 Instrumentarium Dental

12.13.1 Instrumentarium Dental Corporation Information

12.13.2 Instrumentarium Dental Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Instrumentarium Dental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Instrumentarium Dental Products Offered

12.13.5 Instrumentarium Dental Recent Development

12.14 Kavo

12.14.1 Kavo Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kavo Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Kavo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Kavo Products Offered

12.14.5 Kavo Recent Development

12.15 MEGAGEN IMPLANT Co., Ltd.

12.15.1 MEGAGEN IMPLANT Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.15.2 MEGAGEN IMPLANT Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 MEGAGEN IMPLANT Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 MEGAGEN IMPLANT Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.15.5 MEGAGEN IMPLANT Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.16 NewTom

12.16.1 NewTom Corporation Information

12.16.2 NewTom Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 NewTom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 NewTom Products Offered

12.16.5 NewTom Recent Development

12.17 Owandy Radiology

12.17.1 Owandy Radiology Corporation Information

12.17.2 Owandy Radiology Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Owandy Radiology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Owandy Radiology Products Offered

12.17.5 Owandy Radiology Recent Development

12.18 Planmeca

12.18.1 Planmeca Corporation Information

12.18.2 Planmeca Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Planmeca Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Planmeca Products Offered

12.18.5 Planmeca Recent Development

12.19 PointNix

12.19.1 PointNix Corporation Information

12.19.2 PointNix Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 PointNix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 PointNix Products Offered

12.19.5 PointNix Recent Development

12.20 Satelec

12.20.1 Satelec Corporation Information

12.20.2 Satelec Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Satelec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Satelec Products Offered

12.20.5 Satelec Recent Development

12.21 SOREDEX

12.21.1 SOREDEX Corporation Information

12.21.2 SOREDEX Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 SOREDEX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 SOREDEX Products Offered

12.21.5 SOREDEX Recent Development

12.22 Takara Belmont Corporation

12.22.1 Takara Belmont Corporation Corporation Information

12.22.2 Takara Belmont Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Takara Belmont Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Takara Belmont Corporation Products Offered

12.22.5 Takara Belmont Corporation Recent Development

12.23 Trident

12.23.1 Trident Corporation Information

12.23.2 Trident Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Trident Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Trident Products Offered

12.23.5 Trident Recent Development

12.24 VATECH

12.24.1 VATECH Corporation Information

12.24.2 VATECH Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 VATECH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 VATECH Products Offered

12.24.5 VATECH Recent Development

12.25 Villa Sistemi Medicali

12.25.1 Villa Sistemi Medicali Corporation Information

12.25.2 Villa Sistemi Medicali Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Villa Sistemi Medicali Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Villa Sistemi Medicali Products Offered

12.25.5 Villa Sistemi Medicali Recent Development

12.26 YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD.

12.26.1 YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD. Corporation Information

12.26.2 YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD. Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD. Products Offered

12.26.5 YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Dental CBCT Scanners Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Dental CBCT Scanners Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

