Dental Implants Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Dental Implants Market:

Dental Implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into your jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge.

Straumann

Nobel Biocare(Danaher)

Dentsply/Astra

Biomet

Zimmer

Osstem

GC

Zest

Dyna Dental

Kyocera Medical

Alpha-Bio

Southern Implants

B&B Dental

Neobiotech

This report focuses on the Dental Implants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.EU is the largest supplier and consumption market of Dental Implants, with a production market share nearly 39% and sales market share nearly 44%. The second place is North America; following EU with the production market share of 33% and the sales market share over 27%.There are many dental implant manufacturers. The top five are Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply/Astra, Biomet/3i and Zimmer. In 2014, their production market share was about 50%. Among the key manufacturers, many manufacturers come from developed countries.5. Key consumers and manufacturers of dental implant are concentrated in developed counties. The gross margin is high, and the price of raw materials is relatively stable. The consumption growth rate of developing countries is higher than global average growth rate. The development of dental implant industry in developing country will be bright.The worldwide market for Dental Implants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 7230 million US$ in 2023, from 4590 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Titanium Dental Implant

Titanium Alloy Dental Implant

Zirconia Dental Implant Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital