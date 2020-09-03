Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market – What are the Short and long-term actions taken by Key Players During Corona virus Pandemic?

The global diabetic ulcer treatment market size is projected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2026. Recent advancements in treatment options associated with the disease will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. According to a published report, titled “Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Ulcer Type (Foot Ulcer (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, and Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), Mouth Ulcer, and Others), By Treatment Type (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, till 2026,” the market was worth USD 7.72 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The growing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers across the world has opened up a huge potential for growth for the companies operating the market. The severity of the disease and the risks associated with it have led to a huge emphasis on the research and development of newer options related to the disease. The increasing number of treatment options and the products associated with the disease will emerge in favour of the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing number of regulatory clearances has encouraged companies to invest more towards developing newer products.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Leading Players operating in the Ulcer Treatment Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Coloplast Corp

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group Plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

3M

Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Cardinal Health.

Tissue Regenix

Braun Melsungen AG

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing R&D Activities to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing diabetic ulcer treatment market trends across fiver major regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America currently holds the largest market share. The increasing efforts in the R&D of the treatment options for diabetic foot ulcer by major companies in this region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 3.13 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. The report also focuses of a few of the major drug approvals of recent times and gauges their impact on market growth. Encouraged by the increasing number of regulatory approvals, several companies are looking to acquire smaller and medium companies with pipeline candidates. In July 2018, MolnlyckeHealth Care announced that it has completed the acquisition of SastoMed GmbH. The company possesses an attractive range of wound care treatment options that help in recovery of diabetic foot ulcers.

