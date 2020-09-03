Dietary Fiber Market Production Overview and Growth Forecasts 2020-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Top Companies operating in the Global Dietary Fiber market profiled in the report: Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Novartis, Procter & Gamble, and GlaxoSmithKline

Global Dietary Fiber Market size is foretasted to value 7.6 billion USD in 2024 by registering a CAGR of 13.23% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Key Market Trends

Increased Demand From Pharmaceuticals And Food And Beverage Industry

Dietary Fibers include insoluble and soluble fibers extracted from fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and spices. The increasing awareness towards the various benefits of dietary fibers has led to the increasing demand of the product. It helps to reduce cholesterol in the blood and decrease glucose absorption by the small intestine. It can be used to improve the texture and sensory characteristics of foods, can be used as a bulking agent, thus reducing the application of sugar, can be used to maintain moisture in replacement of fat etc. Dietary fibers have a high application in flour, meat and dairy based products. Most of the beverages and drinks have dietary fibers infused with them, as they add viscosity and stability to the liquid product.

Regional Analysis For Dietary Fiber Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

